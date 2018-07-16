Photos and Video: Oh What A Night! Bob Gaudio Visits The Muny's JERSEY BOYS

"Oh What A Night" indeed! The real life Bob Gaudio visited the Muny's production of Jersey Boys last night, July 15. He came onstage to talk to the audience following the performance, and met the cast after the show. Check out photos below!

Watch a video of Bob's post-show speech:

Jersey Boys, winner of the 2006 Tony Award for Best Musical, is the authentic biographic story of the magic behind the music of worldwide megahit group, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Featuring over 30 chart-topping hits, including fan favorites "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," this Muny premiere is almost too good to be true, and will leave audiences saying, "Oh, What a Night!"

The cast includes Mark Ballas (Frankie Valli), Bobby Conte Thornton (Bob Gaudio), Nicolas Dromard (Tommy DeVito), Keith Hines (Nick Massi), Neal Benari (Gyp DeCarlo and others) and Nicholas Rodriguez (Bob Crewe and others). A marvelous ensemble completes this cast, including Michelle Aravena, Candi Boyd, Tommy Martinez, Carissa Massaro, Harris Milgrim, Trina Mills, Dakota Mullins, Ben Nordstrom, Michael Seltzer, Gabi Stapula, Daryl Tofa and Victor Wisehart. The company is also joined by the Muny Teen youth ensembles.

A tremendous creative team leads this production with direction and choreography by Josh Rhodes, music direction by Rick Bertone, scenic design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Matthew Young, wig design by Robert Pickens and production stage management by J. Jason Daunter.

Photo Credit: Phillip Hamer







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You