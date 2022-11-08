Photos: YOU WILL GET SICK Company Celebrates Opening Night!
You Will Get Sick runs through Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, officially opened on November 6, 2022 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 11, 2022.
The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts.
Diaz wrote You Will Get Sick in 2018 while in graduate school at Yale School of Drama. In the play, a young man is shocked to receive a life-changing diagnosis. Overwhelmed, he turns to a stranger for help, hiring an older woman to break the news to his family and friends - thus setting into motion a series of events that will profoundly reshape both of their lives. This humane and piercing new play is a testament to the great challenges - and extraordinary joys - that come from having a body.
The creative team for the play includes: Kimie Nishikawa (Sets), Alicia Austin (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), Lee Kinney (Sound), and Skylar Fox (Illusions).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Nate Miller, Marinda Anderson and Dario Ladani Sanchez
B.D. Wong and Deborah S. Craig
Camryn Manheim, Michael Greif, Jeff Mahshie and Katie Finneran
Nate Miller, Dario Ladani Sanchez, Linda Lavin and Marinda Anderson
Frances Ruffelle and Charles Busch
Caroline Rhea and Katie Finneran
Julie Halston and Sarah Stiles
Caroline Rhea, Melba Wilson and Guests
From This Author - Bruce Glikas
November 7, 2022
The World Premiere of Only Gold, a new musical with music and lyrics by platinum recording artist and BRIT Award winner Kate Nash ('GLOW') and a book by Tony Award® winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and Ted Malawer (Everything Beautiful Happens at Night) is now open at MCC Theater. See photos from opening night here!
Photos: See Cameron Crowe, Solea Pfeiffer & More on the ALMOST FAMOUS Red Carpet
November 5, 2022
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! See photos of the stars of the show and more on the red carpet here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of ALMOST FAMOUS Opening Night
November 4, 2022
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
November 4, 2022
Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film, is now open on Broadway! See photos of the cast at curtain call here!
Photos: Joni Mitchell Joins the Cast of ALMOST FAMOUS Backstage on Opening Night
November 4, 2022
The curtain was raised last night as Broadway welcomed its newest musical, Almost Famous, based on Academy Award and Grammy Award winner Cameron Crowe’s iconic film of the same name, featuring 15 Broadway cast debuts.