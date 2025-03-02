Photos: WICKED Stars, Rachel Zegler, & More on the Oscars Red Carpet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Oscars are officially underway and, ahead of the ceremony, lots of major stars were seen on the red carpet including Wicked's Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, and Marissa Bode, along with Broadway alums Rachel Zegler, Joe Locke, Kit Connor, and more. Take a look at photos below!

The ceremony kicked off with a medley of songs from Grande and Erivo, including Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Home from The Wiz, and Defying Gravity. Watch the performance here.

The Wicked movie has received 10 Oscar nominations, and, as of this writing, has already won for Best Costume Design. Other nominations include Best Picture and Best Actress and Supporting Actress for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively. The film has also been recognized for Best Original Score for Stephen Schwartz and John Powell, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Photo credit: Disney/Scott Kirkland