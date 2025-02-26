Photos: Vineyard Theatre Celebrates Joe Morton at 2025 Gala

The event was held February 24 at the Edison Ballroom.
Earlier this week, the Vineyard Theatre celebrated its 2025 Gala, honoring Emmy Award-winning actor and longtime Vineyard artist Joe Morton. Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young hosted the evening. Check out photos from inside the special night!
Performers and presenters included: Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis, Sally Murphy, Phylicia Rashad and Cornelius Eady. The evening's entertainment was directed by Reggie D. White, with music direction by Vadim Feichtner. At the Gala, Vineyard toasted two Vineyard champions: producer and Vineyard Board Member, Sally Horchow, and Craig A. Manzino, a Partner at Armanino and Vineyard Council Member. Both Sally and Craig have done much to support the Vineyard's mission and artists.
Joe Morton is best known for his Emmy Award-winning role as Rowan / Eli Pope in Shonda Rhimes' groundbreaking series “Scandal.” He made his Broadway debut in Hair, earned a Tony Award nomination for the musical Raisin, and most recently portrayed the activist and comedian Dick Gregory to great acclaim in the play Turn Me Loose, for which he won the Lucille Lortel Award, among many others, including the NAACP Theatre Lifetime Achievement Award. He has appeared in more than 70 films including The Brother From Another Planet (as The Brother), Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Speed, Of Mice and Men, Batman v. Superman and Justice League.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Marchant Davis
Sarah Stern, Sam Kissajukian and Sally Horchow
Tony Goldwyn, Joe Morton and Bellamy Young
Sally Horchow, Sarah Stern and Craig Manzino
Tony Goldwyn, Sarah Stern, Joe Morton and Bellamy Young
James Monroe Iglehart and Brandon Victor Dixon
Joe Morton and Annette Stover
Joe Morton and James Monroe Iglehart
Phylicia Rashad and Sarah Stern
Sally Murphy, Craig Bierko and Kathryn Erbe
Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young
