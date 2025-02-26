Photos: Vineyard Theatre Celebrates Joe Morton at 2025 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, the Vineyard Theatre celebrated its 2025 Gala, honoring Emmy Award-winning actor and longtime Vineyard artist Joe Morton. Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young hosted the evening. Check out photos from inside the special night!

Performers and presenters included: Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis, Sally Murphy, Phylicia Rashad and Cornelius Eady. The evening's entertainment was directed by Reggie D. White, with music direction by Vadim Feichtner. At the Gala, Vineyard toasted two Vineyard champions: producer and Vineyard Board Member, Sally Horchow, and Craig A. Manzino, a Partner at Armanino and Vineyard Council Member. Both Sally and Craig have done much to support the Vineyard's mission and artists.



Joe Morton is best known for his Emmy Award-winning role as Rowan / Eli Pope in Shonda Rhimes' groundbreaking series “Scandal.” He made his Broadway debut in Hair, earned a Tony Award nomination for the musical Raisin, and most recently portrayed the activist and comedian Dick Gregory to great acclaim in the play Turn Me Loose, for which he won the Lucille Lortel Award, among many others, including the NAACP Theatre Lifetime Achievement Award. He has appeared in more than 70 films including The Brother From Another Planet (as The Brother), Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Speed, Of Mice and Men, Batman v. Superman and Justice League.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas