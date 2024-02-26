Photos & Video: Inside WATER FOR ELEPHANTS' First Preview Curtain Call

On Saturday, February 24, the cast of Broadway’s new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS took their first bows at the Imperial Theatre. Following the first curtain call, cast member Isabelle McCalla acknowledged the seventeen performing company members who were making their Broadway debuts, including leading man Grant Gustin.

See photos and video below!



Audience members who attended the first preview were treated to an in-seat surprise gift in partnership with Fahlo, an organization that works with wildlife conservation nonprofits to create bracelets that track real elephants. Visit www.waterforelephantsthemusical.com/partners for more information on how each tracking bracelet supports elephant conservation.



WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The new musical has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux) and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo). The musical officially opens on March 21, 2024 at the Imperial Theatre.



The cast stars Grant Gustin (“The Flash”, “Glee”) in his Broadway debut, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Shucked), four-time Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman (City of Angels), Drama Desk and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play), Stan Brown (“Homicide: Life in the Streets”), Joe De Paul (Cirque du Soleil’s Dralion), Sara Gettelfinger (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and Wade McCollum (Wicked) and features Brandon Block, Antoine Boissereau, Rachael Boyd, Paul Castree, Ken Wulf Clark, Taylor Colleton, Gabriel Olivera de Paula Costa, Isabella Luisa Diaz, Samantha Gershman, Keaton Hentoff-Killian, Nicolas Jelmoni, Caroline Kane, Harley Ross Beckwith McLeish, Michael Mendez, Samuel Renaud, Marissa Rosen, Alexandra Gaelle Royer, Asa Somers, Charles South, Sean Stack, Matthew Varvar and Michelle West.



After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

