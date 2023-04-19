Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases New Trailer

To celebrate the show's 5th anniversary, they will present 5 Days of Magic which will include magical surprises, in-theatre giveaways, and much more.

Apr. 19, 2023  

This Saturday, April 22nd, the Tony Award-winning Best Play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrates five years on Broadway. The production has released a new trailer to celebrate the anniversary!

Check it out below!

To celebrate 5 years on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning megahit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has planned 5 Days of Magic which will include magical surprises, in-theatre giveaways, and a special in-person lottery at one performance. The production opened to critical acclaim on Broadway on Sunday, April 22, 2018, and went on to win six Tony Awards including Best Play.

The Broadway cast includes Steve Haggard as Harry Potter, with Angela Reed as Ginny Potter and Joel Meyers as their son Albus Potter. David Abeles and Jenny Jules play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Maya Olivia Thomas plays their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz plays Draco Malfoy and Erik C. Peterson plays his son Scorpius Malfoy. Imani Jade Powers plays Delphi Diggory.








