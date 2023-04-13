Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces 5th Anniversary Festivities; New Photos Released!

“Five Days of Magic” kicks off on Wednesday, April 19th.

Apr. 13, 2023  

To celebrate 5 years on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning megahit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has planned 5 Days of Magic which will include magical surprises, in-theatre giveaways, and a special in-person lottery at one performance. The production opened to critical acclaim on Broadway on Sunday, April 22, 2018, and went on to win six Tony Awards including Best Play.

More about "Five Days of Magic":

"Five Days of Magic" kicks off on Wednesday, April 19th, when audiences at the matinee performance will witness a special presentation from the New York City Mayor's Office.

On Thursday, April 20th, a video will be released featuring the Broadway cast performing a moment from the production at Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere located at 30 Hudson Yards.

Then on Friday, April 21st, fans will have the opportunity to enter a special in-person lottery at 4:30 pm at the Lyric Theatre where a drawing will take place at 5:00 pm for 50 tickets at that evening's performance within the first 5 rows of the theatre to be sold at $5 each. Those who enter the lottery will also have the chance to win special prizes from across the Wizarding World, including full sets of the Harry Potter series, Funko Pop collectibles, Hogwarts notebooks and copies of Harry Potter: Feasts and Festivities by Insight Editions, Harry Potter LEGO® sets and a Hogwarts Legacy game and PlayStation 5 console bundle.

The day of the actual anniversary, Saturday, April 22nd, audience members at both performances will receive a special Harry Potter and the Cursed Child-themed commemorative gift.

And to close out the "Five Days of Magic," there will be appearances from special guests and once-in-a-lifetime giveaways at the performance on Sunday, April 23rd.

Many more surprises will be revealed throughout the "Five Days of Magic."

The production has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $270 million total sales and over 2 million tickets sold. The play is also the highest grossing production ever at the Lyric Theatre with a gross of $2,671,191 for the week ending January 1, 2023.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the longest running Broadway play of this century and has become one of the "must-see" destinations for tourists and NYC residents alike.

The Broadway cast includes Steve Haggard as Harry Potter, with Angela Reed as Ginny Potter and Joel Meyers as their son Albus Potter. David Abeles and Jenny Jules play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Maya Olivia Thomas plays their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz plays Draco Malfoy and Erik C. Peterson plays his son Scorpius Malfoy. Imani Jade Powers plays Delphi Diggory.

They are joined by Chadd Alexander, Kevin Rico Angulo, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Ebony Blake, Darby Breedlove, Ted Deasy, Irving Dyson Jr., Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Chance Marshaun Hill, Edward James Hyland, Nick Hyland, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Rachel Leslie, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Erik Evan Olson, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, William Rhem Jr., Kiaya Scott, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Karen Janes Woditsch and Brittany Zeinstra.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).

Check out new photos of the Year 5 cast in action!

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy




