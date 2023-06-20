Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME on Broadway

The musical opens on Broadway this Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

The new Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, has released a first look at production photos & video.  The musical opens on Broadway this Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Marquis Theatre.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

The ultimate revisionist fairytale, Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty new musical helmed by internationally acclaimed Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), and featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside).  Fully authorized and licensed by Britney Spears post-conservatorship, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairy tale. When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.

Leading the Original Broadway Cast of the musical are Briga Heelan (“Great News”, “Ground Floor”) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (“American Idol”, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement last year at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C. They star alongside two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu’s “The Great”) as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman (“The Wayne Brady Show”, “The Office”) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, “The Good Fight”) as Stepsister Betany.  The role of Stepsister Belinda will be played by Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) through August, stepping in while Ryann Redmond is out on temporary medical leave.

The company also features Gabrielle Beckford (The Prom 1st Natl. Tour, Gloria: A Life at A.R.T.) as Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu (KPOP at Ars Nova, She Said) as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen) as Clumsy, Ryan Steele(Newsies, Matilda the Musical) as Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley (American Psycho, The Greatest Showman) as Princess Pea, and Lauren Zakrin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) as Little Mermaid. Rounding out the cast are Matt Allen (Escape to Margaritaville, Something Rotten), Liv Battista (Billie Eilish Tour, Beyond Babel) as Belle, Jacob Burns (Hamilton Tour), Pauline Casiño (“Little Voice” on Apple TV+, Candace Brown’s The Soul Spot) as Esmeralda, Selene Haro (Beyond Babel) as Gretel, Joshua Daniel Johnson(Disney’s Sneakerella) as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) as Goldilocks, Justice Moore (Hamilton, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Red, Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous, Fire Island The Musical) as  Prince Mischievous, Mikey Ruiz (Beyond Babel) as Prince Gregarious, Salisha Thomas(Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots 1st Natl. Tour, The Heart of Rock & Roll) as Prince Suave, Diana Vaden (Tootsie, Mack and Mabel at Encores!) as Swing, Mila Weir as Little Girl, Stephen Scott Wormley (The Lion King, “The Blacklist”) as Prince Affable, and Isabella Ye as Little Girl.

The world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time played a sold-out, extended engagement at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C, from November 29, 2021-January 9, 2022, and was praised as “ingenious, and improbably funny” (Washingtonian). The musical was described as “an evening of buoyant delight” by The Washington Post critic Peter Marks, who also wrote in a feature on the production, “Once Upon A One More Time is one of the most ambitious new musicals in a theater world awakening to a creative new day – a most unlikely cultural mash-up, reframing a bevy of storybook characters in an enlightened, modern context.”  NPR said the show, “combines fairytales, Betty Friedan and Britney Spears in a large-scale, Broadway way, resulting in clever, uproarious fun. Who couldn’t use a little more fun these days?”  DC Metro Theater Arts raved the show is, “inspiring! A full-fledged, Grade A, gold star success… and exactly the party we need right now. It is as thought-provoking as it is toe-tapping, as clever as it is hilarious, as bold as it is shiny. I predict it will be an intergenerational smash.”





Recommended For You