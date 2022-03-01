Photos: Trayvon Martin's Family Visits MJ on 10th Anniversary Of His Death
MJ is currently running on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.
On the 10th anniversary of his death, the family of Trayvon Martin lifted their spirits at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre for a performance of MJ. Check out photos with the cast below.
MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.
MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sybrina Fulton and Jahvaris Fulton
Jahvaris Fulton, Zelig Williams, Quentin Earl Darrington, Sybrina Fulton, Kamille Upshaw, Raymond Baynard and Gabriel Ruiz
Jahvaris Fulton and Sybrina Fulton
Tavon Olds-Sample and Sybrina Fulton
Jahvaris Fulton, Tavon Olds-Sample and Sybrina Fulton
Tavon Olds-Sample, Jahvaris Fulton and Sybrina Fulton
Mary McCormick, Gabriel Ruiz, Whitney Bashor, Carina Kay-Louchiey, Tavon Olds-Sample, Antoine L. Smith, Christian Wilson, Carol Lewis, Monique Smith, Walter Russell III, Jahvaris Fulton, Sybrina Fulton, Ayana George and Travis Ballenger
Gabriel Ruiz, Whitney Bashor, Carina Kay-Louchiey, Tavon Olds-Sample, Antoine L. Smith, Christian Wilson, Carol Lewis, Monique Smith, Walter Russell III, Jahvaris Fulton, Sybrina Fulton and Ayana George
Jahvaris Fulton, Walter Russell III, Sybrina Fulton and Christian Wilson
Christian Wilson, Sybrina Fulton and Walter Russell III