Photos: Trayvon Martin's Family Visits MJ on 10th Anniversary Of His Death

MJ is currently running on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Mar. 1, 2022  

On the 10th anniversary of his death, the family of Trayvon Martin lifted their spirits at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre for a performance of MJ. Check out photos with the cast below.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

MJ the Musical
Sybrina Fulton and Jahvaris Fulton

MJ the Musical
Jahvaris Fulton, Zelig Williams, Quentin Earl Darrington, Sybrina Fulton, Kamille Upshaw, Raymond Baynard and Gabriel Ruiz

MJ the Musical
Jahvaris Fulton, Zelig Williams, Quentin Earl Darrington, Sybrina Fulton, Kamille Upshaw, Raymond Baynard and Gabriel Ruiz

MJ the Musical
Jahvaris Fulton and Sybrina Fulton

MJ the Musical
Tavon Olds-Sample and Sybrina Fulton

MJ the Musical
Jahvaris Fulton, Tavon Olds-Sample and Sybrina Fulton

MJ the Musical
Tavon Olds-Sample, Jahvaris Fulton and Sybrina Fulton

MJ the Musical
Mary McCormick, Gabriel Ruiz, Whitney Bashor, Carina Kay-Louchiey, Tavon Olds-Sample, Antoine L. Smith, Christian Wilson, Carol Lewis, Monique Smith, Walter Russell III, Jahvaris Fulton, Sybrina Fulton, Ayana George and Travis Ballenger

MJ the Musical
Gabriel Ruiz, Whitney Bashor, Carina Kay-Louchiey, Tavon Olds-Sample, Antoine L. Smith, Christian Wilson, Carol Lewis, Monique Smith, Walter Russell III, Jahvaris Fulton, Sybrina Fulton and Ayana George

MJ the Musical
Jahvaris Fulton, Walter Russell III, Sybrina Fulton and Christian Wilson

MJ the Musical
Christian Wilson, Sybrina Fulton and Walter Russell III


