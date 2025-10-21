Photos: Tony-Winner Beth Leavel Joins Breaking The Binary Theatre Star-Studded THE DROWSY CHAPERONE In Concert At Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out brand-new photos of Breaking the Binary Theatre’s one-night-only concert presentation of The Drowsy Chaperone at Carnegie Hall! The concert kicked off the 2025 Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival, which runs through October 26, continuing the company’s mission to champion new works created and developed by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) artists.

The all-star cast included Jonathan Van Ness as “Man in Chair,” Laverne Cox as “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Joslyn DeFreece as “Underling,” Tony Award winner Alex Newell as “Janet Van De Graaf,” Dylan Mulvaney as “Kitty,” Peppermint as “Mrs. Tottendale,” and Betty Who as “Robert Martin.” The company also featured Max Crumm as “George,” Jack Haven as “Feldzieg,” Chris Renfro as “Adolpho,” Garnet Williams as “Trix,” and Gio Coppola and Futaba as “Gangsters.” Ensemble members included Patrick Nathan Falk, Luz, Zachary A. Myers, Wren Rivera, Nora Schell, and Charlie Steiner.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, who originated the title role on Broadway, made a special appearance.

The concert was conducted by Anessa Marie Scolpini and directed by Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee. All net proceeds benefited Breaking the Binary Theatre, Trans Lifeline, and Black Trans Liberation. The Drowsy Chaperone features music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.

Breaking the Binary Theatre serves as a hub for new work development and community building, empowering TNB2S+ artists to reclaim creative agency through performance, collaboration, and annual programming, including its October festival.

Photo Credit: Joseph O’Malley



