Tom Hanks to Talk THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Tom Hanks, currently starring in This World of Tomorrow at The Shed, will visit Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to discuss the production. Tune in to NBC on Tuesday, November 25, at 12:35/11:35c to see Hanks' appearance.

Previews for This World of Tomorrow began on October 30 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater with an opening night on November 18 as The Shed’s 2025 Gala. The production closes on December 21.

This World of Tomorrow is a new play by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on short stories written by Hanks, and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. This World of Tomorrow features Hanks in the lead role of Bert Allenberry alongside Kelli O’Hara. Also joining the cast are: Kerry Bishé, Kayli Carter, Paul Murphy, Jamie Ann Romero, Lee Aaron Rosen, Jay O. Sanders, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Donald Webber Jr., and Michelle Wilson.

This World of Tomorrow tells the story of Bert Allenberry, a forlorn scientist from the future who embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love, returning again, and again, and again to one special day at the 1939 World’s Fair in Queens, New York.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin