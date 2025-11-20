Photos: Tom Hanks and Kelli O’Hara Take Bows in THIS WORLD OF TOMORROW at The Shed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of This World of Tomorrow starring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara is now running Off-Broadway at The Shed at Hudson Yards. See photos from their opening night bows!

This new play is written by Tom Hanks and James Glossman, based on short stories written by Tom Hanks, and directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. See what the critics are saying HERE!

This World of Tomorrow tells the story of Bert Allenberry, a forlorn scientist from the future, who embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love as he returns again, and again, and again to one special day at the 1939 World's Fair in Queens, New York.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas