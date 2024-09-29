Photos: Todd Almond's I'M ALMOST THERE Opens at Audible Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York premiere of I’m Almost There, written and performed by Todd Almond and directed by David Cromer opened on Thursday, September 26th and Broadway World was there to capture the festivities. Check out photos below!

I’m Almost There was originally commissioned by Audible. The show will also be recorded live from Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.



I’m Almost There will play eight live performances only, Thursday, September 26 – Saturday, October 5, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York.

Almond was recently seen on stage at the Minetta Lane with Laura Benanti in her comedy show Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, for which he co-created original songs and music directed. Cromer recently directed Audible Theater’s multi-award-winning musical Dead Outlaw, which also ran at the Minetta Lane.



Love at first sight is easy; letting it through the front door is a goddamn Odyssey. All he wants to do is let the perfect man in, but can he overcome his unhinged neighbor, a seductive cult, a self-obsessed vampire, and a cat intent on dragging him to hell? From Audible and the award-winning producers of “Fleabag” and “Baby Reindeer,” directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, I’m Almost There is acclaimed performer, songwriter, and playwright Todd Almond’s rueful, hilarious and poignant modern love story in song about a man crossing a sea of doubts to find happiness… and good coffee.



Joining Almond on stage are Erin Hill (harp and vocals) and Luke McCrosson (bass). The creative team includes Jonathan Mastro (music supervisor), David Hyman (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), and Ani Taj (associate director). Elizabeth Allen is the Production Stage Manager. Technical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas