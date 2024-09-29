Photos: Todd Almond's I'M ALMOST THERE Opens at Audible Theater

Performance run through October 5th.
The New York premiere of I’m Almost There, written and performed by Todd Almond and directed by David Cromer opened on Thursday, September 26th and Broadway World was there to capture the festivities. Check out photos below!
I’m Almost There was originally commissioned by Audible. The show will also be recorded live from Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.
I’m Almost There will play eight live performances only, Thursday, September 26 – Saturday, October 5, at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York.
Almond was recently seen on stage at the Minetta Lane with Laura Benanti in her comedy show Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, for which he co-created original songs and music directed. Cromer recently directed Audible Theater’s multi-award-winning musical Dead Outlaw, which also ran at the Minetta Lane.
Love at first sight is easy; letting it through the front door is a goddamn Odyssey. All he wants to do is let the perfect man in, but can he overcome his unhinged neighbor, a seductive cult, a self-obsessed vampire, and a cat intent on dragging him to hell? From Audible and the award-winning producers of “Fleabag” and “Baby Reindeer,” directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, I’m Almost There is acclaimed performer, songwriter, and playwright Todd Almond’s rueful, hilarious and poignant modern love story in song about a man crossing a sea of doubts to find happiness… and good coffee.
Joining Almond on stage are Erin Hill (harp and vocals) and Luke McCrosson (bass). The creative team includes Jonathan Mastro (music supervisor), David Hyman (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), and Ani Taj (associate director). Elizabeth Allen is the Production Stage Manager. Technical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Todd Almond and Director David Cromer
Katie Finneran, Todd Almond and Laura Benanti
Michael Cruz Kayne
Katie Finneran, Laura Benanti Tavi Gevinson and Todd Almond
Todd Almond and Dashiell Eaves
Mark Subias and Todd Almond
Thom Sesma, Todd Almond and Penny Daulton
Audible Theater Head of Creative Development, North America Kate Navin and Todd Almond
Jeb Brown, Todd Almond and Eddie Cooper
Jonathan Whitton and Todd Almond
Audible Theater Head of Live Creative Producing Jeremy Blocker, Audible Theater Head of Creative Development, North America Kate Navin and Kimberly Senior
Eddie Cooper, David Cromer and Jamie Kaye-Phillips
Kimberly Senior and David Cromer
Jamie Kaye-Phillips, Todd Almond, David Cromer and Jason Mastro
Jamie Kaye-Phillips, Todd Almond, Director David Cromer and Jason Mastro
Ani Taj and Todd Almond
Jordan Dean, Todd Almond and Luke McCrossen
Mark Subias, Julia McDermott, Brian Watkins, Todd Almond, Francesca Moody and Jamie Kaye-Phillips
Todd Almond and Jamie Kaye-Phillips
Signage at The Minetta Lane/Audible Theater
