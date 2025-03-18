News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First Look at Tituss Burgess in OH, MARY!

Burgess  will take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ through Sunday, April 6, 2025.

By: Mar. 18, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Beginning tonight, six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess joins the company of Oh, Mary! on Broadway for a limited three-week engagement. Get a first look at Burgess in the production here! 

Burgess  will take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ through Sunday, April 6, 2025 at the historic Lyceum Theatre on Broadway. Burgess is the third actor to don the infamous bratty curls, following three-time Emmy-Nominee Betty Gilpin, and playwright Cole Escola, who returns to the role on April 8, 2025.

Burgess joins the company as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, alongside Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Chris Renfro as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico completing the company. The entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.






Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Oh Mary! Portrait Tote Oh Mary! Portrait Tote
Buy a Oh Mary! Penny Pin Oh Mary! Penny Pin
Buy a Oh Mary! Logo Magnet Oh Mary! Logo Magnet
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos