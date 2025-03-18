Photos: First Look at Tituss Burgess in OH, MARY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beginning tonight, six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess joins the company of Oh, Mary! on Broadway for a limited three-week engagement. Get a first look at Burgess in the production here!

Burgess will take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ through Sunday, April 6, 2025 at the historic Lyceum Theatre on Broadway. Burgess is the third actor to don the infamous bratty curls, following three-time Emmy-Nominee Betty Gilpin, and playwright Cole Escola, who returns to the role on April 8, 2025.

Burgess joins the company as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, alongside Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Chris Renfro as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico completing the company. The entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia.