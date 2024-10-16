Photos: Theory11 Teases Deluxe WICKED Movie Playing Cards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fans of card magic, look out: theory11, home of luxury playing cards, has partnered with the upcoming Wicked movie on an exclusive deck of cards. The company teased the release on its official Instagram, revealing that the product will be available this Friday, October 18 at 12 PM ET.

The deck of cards, which features a regal combination of green and gold foil, will include several Wicked characters including Glinda, Elphaba, Madame Morrible, The Wizard of Oz, and more. The cards will also include hidden Easter eggs, nodding to moments from the film.

The Wicked playing cards from theory11 are priced at $12.95 for one deck, with discounts offered for sets of 3 and 6. Take a look at the photos below and check out the full guide to Wicked merchandise HERE.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!

Photo Credit: Theory11