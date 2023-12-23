Photos: The Satin Dollz Tour New York City Restaurants with Christmas Caroling

Their new show which runs through December 30th is an evening filled with the timeless classics of the 1940’s and 50’s now with a festive Holiday theme.

By: Dec. 23, 2023

THE SATIN DOLLZ currently playing their Holiday Show at the Brooklyn Deli on West 43rd Street in Times Square every Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sundays at 5 pm took a night off this week and went Christmas Caroling to all the Fireman Group restaurants in Manhattan. 

Check out photos below!

Starting at Café Paradiso in Lincoln Center, they travelled to Fiorello’s on Broadway, Redeye Grill and Trattoria dell’ Arte opposite Carnegie Hall , Brooklyn Diner on West 57th Street and ended their citywide tour at Bond 45 and Brooklyn Diner on Times Square.  Their new show which runs through December 30th is an evening filled with the timeless classics of the 1940’s and 50’s now with a festive Holiday theme. Their harmonious vocals, electrifying dance routines and retro-inspired beauty is what the Satin Dollz are known and loved for.

Photo Credit: Paul Aphisit

The Satin Dollz

The Satin Dollz

The Satin Dollz

The Satin Dollz

The Satin Dollz

The Satin Dollz



Recommended For You