Photos: The New Lena Horne Theatre is Unveiled

This is the first Broadway theatre in history to be named for a Black woman.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Earlier this week, The Nederlander Organization unveiled the new Lena Horne Theatre in honor of the iconic entertainer and civil rights activist. This is the first Broadway theatre in history to be named for a Black woman.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the ceremony below!

As the first Black woman ever to be nominated for a TONY Award for Leading Actress in a Musical, Horne also has a special history with the Nederlander family. James (Jimmy) L. Nederlander's father, James M. Nederlander, was instrumental as one of the lead producers of Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music which played at the Nederlander Theatre in 1981.

Co-produced by Christina Selby and Jacquelyn Bell of The Nederlander Organization, a formal dedication ceremony took place on 47th Street to celebrate this historic moment; including a DJ'd block party, red carpet, special performances, remarks, and an unveiling of the new marquee.

Signage at The Lena Horne Theater

Audra McDonald and Leslie Uggams

Sasha Weinstein, Jenny Lumet, Jake Cannavale, Audra McDonald and Leslie Uggams

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Tamara Tunie, Audra McDonald, Vanessa Williams, Leslie Uggams and La Chanze

Jenny Lumet and Jake Cannavale

Sasha Weinstein, Jenny Lumet and Jake Cannavale

Sasha Weinstein, Jenny Lumet and Leslie Uggams

Jake Cannavale and Tamara Tunie

La Chanze

La Chanze

Brian Stokes Mitchell

La Chanze, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields

Leslie Uggams and Grahame Pratt

Leslie Uggams

Leslie Uggams

Tamara Tunie and Evelyn Hawkins Tunie

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce

Amber Iman

Kenny Leon

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Mariama Diop

Carmen Ruby Floyd

Carmen Ruby Floyd

Norm Lewis and Carmen Ruby Floyd

Nathaniel Horne

hierce Phoenix

James L. Nederlander and Jenny Lumet

Jenny Lumet

Jake Cannavale

Jenny Lumet, Sasha Weinstein and Jake Cannavale

Jenny Lumet, Sasha Weinstein and Jake Cannavale

Guest and Mehret Marsh

Guest and Isabel Medina

Jurnee Swan and Nadia Daniel

Jurnee Swan and Nadia Daniel

Hazel Dukes and Karen Boykin-Towns

Jesse Kearney and Jacquelyn Bell

Saint Aubyn

Saint Aubyn

Anne del Castillo

Joshua Ellis

Linda Twine

Jessie Hooker-Bailey

Mila Jam

Amanda Green

Louise Hirshfeld and Jamie deRoy

T. Oliver Reid

T. Oliver Reid

Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy

Kevin McCollum

Kevin McCollum and Lucas McMahon

Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Nicole Hodgens

Tamara Tunie

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams

James L. Nederlander

Nick Scandalios

Jenny Lumet

Jenny Lumet

La Chanze

La Chanze

La Chanze

New York Governor Kathy Hochul

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Karen Boykin-Towns

Audra McDonald

Audra McDonald

Tamara Tunie, Vanessa Williams, LaChanze, Jake Cannavale, Jenny Lumet, Sasha Weinstein, Audra McDonald and The Future of Broadway

Signage at The Lena Horne Theater

Signage at The Lena Horne Theater

Signage at The Lena Horne Theater



