Photos: The New Lena Horne Theatre is Unveiled
This is the first Broadway theatre in history to be named for a Black woman.
Earlier this week, The Nederlander Organization unveiled the new Lena Horne Theatre in honor of the iconic entertainer and civil rights activist. This is the first Broadway theatre in history to be named for a Black woman.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the ceremony below!
As the first Black woman ever to be nominated for a TONY Award for Leading Actress in a Musical, Horne also has a special history with the Nederlander family. James (Jimmy) L. Nederlander's father, James M. Nederlander, was instrumental as one of the lead producers of Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music which played at the Nederlander Theatre in 1981.
Co-produced by Christina Selby and Jacquelyn Bell of The Nederlander Organization, a formal dedication ceremony took place on 47th Street to celebrate this historic moment; including a DJ'd block party, red carpet, special performances, remarks, and an unveiling of the new marquee.
Signage at The Lena Horne Theater
Audra McDonald and Leslie Uggams
Sasha Weinstein, Jenny Lumet, Jake Cannavale, Audra McDonald and Leslie Uggams
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Tamara Tunie, Audra McDonald, Vanessa Williams, Leslie Uggams and La Chanze
Jenny Lumet and Jake Cannavale
Sasha Weinstein, Jenny Lumet and Jake Cannavale
Sasha Weinstein, Jenny Lumet and Leslie Uggams
Jake Cannavale and Tamara Tunie
La Chanze, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker
Leslie Uggams and Grahame Pratt
Tamara Tunie and Evelyn Hawkins Tunie
Norm Lewis and Carmen Ruby Floyd
hierce Phoenix
James L. Nederlander and Jenny Lumet
Jenny Lumet, Sasha Weinstein and Jake Cannavale
Jenny Lumet, Sasha Weinstein and Jake Cannavale
Guest and Mehret Marsh
Guest and Isabel Medina
Hazel Dukes and Karen Boykin-Towns
Jesse Kearney and Jacquelyn Bell
Anne del Castillo
Jessie Hooker-Bailey
Louise Hirshfeld and Jamie deRoy
Kevin McCollum and Lucas McMahon
Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Nicole Hodgens
New York Governor Kathy Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams
Karen Boykin-Towns
Tamara Tunie, Vanessa Williams, LaChanze, Jake Cannavale, Jenny Lumet, Sasha Weinstein, Audra McDonald and The Future of Broadway
