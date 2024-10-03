News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: The Cast of TAMMY FAYE Meets the Press

The musical will begin preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th, 2024.

Oct. 03, 2024
The Broadway run of TAMMY FAYE will begin preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th, 2024 at the newly refurbished Palace Theater. The show's company recently hosted their press event. Check out photos below!

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham (Dear England, Ink), choreography by Lynne Page (Ink, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold(Patriots, Dear England).

The cast is led by Two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, Two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith.

But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 





