Video: Go Inside Opening Night of SUFFS on Broadway

The suffs have arrived and Broadway will never be the same! The stars came out to celebrate opening night of Shaina Taub's new musical, Suffs, last night at the Music Box Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there.

"This is a hard year. It's an election year and our democracy is on the line. The stakes are high! I think it's important to remember our victories and our failures from the past and learn from them and keep marching forward," Taub told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the (appropriately) purple carpet.

Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's 1913 and the women's movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists - "Suffs," as they call themselves - and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we're reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

"I feel deeply, deeply proud to be a part of this cast," added Jenn Colella. "There are so many debuts, so much talent... but more than that, there's so much heart. To be a part of something which such a huge heart and all of these people who are extending their love for each other and for the show, I am deeply proud."

Watch more from inside the special night in this video!