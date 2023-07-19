Photos: The Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT Celebrates 250 Performances on Broadway

The most award-winning musical of the season, Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 3 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie L Photo 4 Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis

Last night, July 18, the company of SOME LIKE IT HOT celebrated their 250th performance at the Shubert Theatre.

Below, check out photos of the cast posing to celebrate.

 The most award-winning musical of the season, Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) on December 11, 2022. This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Tony winner Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Tony winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Tony winner Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).  The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian CampaynoGabi CampoDeMarius CopesCasey GarvinDevon HadsellAshley Elizabeth HaleJenny HillK.J. HippensteelAbby MatsusakaJarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas MartinAmber OwensKayla PecchioniRichard Riaz YoderCharles SouthBrendon StimsonRaena White, and Julius Williams.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Some Like It Hot
The cast of Some Like It Hot

Some Like It Hot
The cast of Some Like It Hot

Some Like It Hot
The company of Some Like It Hot

Some Like It Hot
The company of Some Like It Hot




RELATED STORIES

1
SOME LIKE IT HOT Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now on CD Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now on CD

Following its release across steaming and digital platforms earlier this year, Concord Theatricals Recordings released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording) today on CD. The vinyl release is scheduled for Friday, September 1, 2023.

2
Video: J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Visit the White House Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Visit the White House

Watch a video of Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee visiting the White House.

3
Video: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for Best Orchestrations Photo
Video: Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Orchestrations'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter took home a Tony Award for 'Best Orchestrations' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, they checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

4
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actor in a Musical Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, J. Harrison Ghee took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical' for their outstanding work on Some Like It Hot (currently running at the Shubert Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, J. checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Some Like It Hot Thirsty Flask Some Like It Hot Thirsty Flask
Some Like It Hot Logo Dad Hat Some Like It Hot Logo Dad Hat
Some Like It Hot Logo Water Bottle Some Like It Hot Logo Water Bottle
Some Like It Hot Logo Luggage Tag Some Like It Hot Logo Luggage Tag

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Friends and Colleagues Gather To Salute Larry Kramer, Pioneering Activist, Playwright, and AuthorVideo: Friends and Colleagues Gather To Salute Larry Kramer, Pioneering Activist, Playwright, and Author
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/16/23
Josh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in ThailandJosh Dela Cruz, Danielle Hope, and Jon Jon Briones Will Star in WATERFALL in Thailand
Video: Betty Who Sings BroadwayVideo: Betty Who Sings Broadway

Videos

Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Video Video: & JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You