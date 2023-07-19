Photos: The Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT Celebrates 250 Performances on Broadway

Last night, July 18, the company of SOME LIKE IT HOT celebrated their 250th performance at the Shubert Theatre.

The most award-winning musical of the season, Some Like It Hot opened at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) on December 11, 2022. This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Tony winner Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Tony winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Tony winner Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds