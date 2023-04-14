Photos: The Broadway Revival of 1776 Opens At Center Theater Group Mark Taper Forum
A glorious multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country in this thrilling revival.
American Repertory Theater/Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, "1776" kicked off its limited engagement in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre this week! See photos from opening night!
This production was developed and premiered by the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University before playing on Broadway with Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theater. Suddenly, the songs, humor, and passion of this musical masterpiece soar as never before. A glorious multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around-and the result is an epic show of passion, debate, and roof-raising musical fireworks. Experience "a '1776' worth celebrating." (Variety) "It pulsates with energy and snaps with attitude."
The "1776" company includes Shelby Acosta as Sec. Charles Thomson, Gisela Adisa as John Adams, Nancy Anderson as Thomas Jefferson, Tiffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Dawn Cantwell as Col. Thomas McKean, Julie Cardia as Stephen Hopkins, Amanda Dayhoff as a Standby, Sara Gallo as a Standby, Joanna Glushak as John Dickinson, Anissa Marie Griego as Roger Sherman, Kassandra Haddock as Edward Rutledge, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee, Lisa Karlin as a Standby, Connor Lyon as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Liz Mikel as Benjamin Franklin, Nykila Norman as Caesar Rodney, Oneika Phillips as John Hancock, Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Kayla Saunders as a Standby, Ariella Serur as Judge James Wilson, Brooke Simpson as the Courier, Sav Souza as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Lillie Eliza Thomas as a Standby, Tieisha Thomas as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Gwynne Wood as George Read, and Candice Marie Woods as Joseph Hewes.
Tickets for "1776" are on sale now and start at $40. They are available through Click Here, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller
Suzanne Cryer and son Charlie
Kristen Elling
James Moses Black
Damian Terriquez
Luke Lowrey
Meghan Pressman
Mandy Fabian and Patrick Fabian
Susan Denaker and Kelley Dorney
Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball
Noah Hadland
Alyssa Kay Thompson
Timothy Jarrell
Ryan Buchholz
Genevieve Kersh
Anissa Marie Griego
Chey
Jerrel O'Neal
Actor Diandra Lyle
Phil Varricchio
Bernardo Badillo
Alanna Smith
Joel Walker and Mikala Czubak