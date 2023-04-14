Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Broadway Revival of 1776 Opens At Center Theater Group Mark Taper Forum

A glorious multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country in this thrilling revival.

Apr. 14, 2023  

American Repertory Theater/Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, "1776" kicked off its limited engagement in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre this week! See photos from opening night!

This production was developed and premiered by the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University before playing on Broadway with Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theater. Suddenly, the songs, humor, and passion of this musical masterpiece soar as never before. A glorious multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around-and the result is an epic show of passion, debate, and roof-raising musical fireworks. Experience "a '1776' worth celebrating." (Variety) "It pulsates with energy and snaps with attitude."

The "1776" company includes Shelby Acosta as Sec. Charles Thomson, Gisela Adisa as John Adams, Nancy Anderson as Thomas Jefferson, Tiffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Dawn Cantwell as Col. Thomas McKean, Julie Cardia as Stephen Hopkins, Amanda Dayhoff as a Standby, Sara Gallo as a Standby, Joanna Glushak as John Dickinson, Anissa Marie Griego as Roger Sherman, Kassandra Haddock as Edward Rutledge, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee, Lisa Karlin as a Standby, Connor Lyon as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Liz Mikel as Benjamin Franklin, Nykila Norman as Caesar Rodney, Oneika Phillips as John Hancock, Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Kayla Saunders as a Standby, Ariella Serur as Judge James Wilson, Brooke Simpson as the Courier, Sav Souza as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Lillie Eliza Thomas as a Standby, Tieisha Thomas as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Gwynne Wood as George Read, and Candice Marie Woods as Joseph Hewes.

Tickets for "1776" are on sale now and start at $40. They are available through Click Here, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller

Barrett Foa

Suzanne Cryer and son Charlie

Ivan Hernandez

Kristen Elling

James Moses Black

Damian Terriquez

Luke Lowrey

Max Talisman

Justin Jones

Jevon McFerrin

Meghan Pressman

Tessa Auberjonois

Jeri Ryan

Mandy Fabian and Patrick Fabian

Susan Denaker and Kelley Dorney

Melora Hardin

Emily Swallow and Chad Kimball

Emily Swallow

Noah Hadland

Alyssa Kay Thompson

Timothy Jarrell

Ryan Buchholz

Sage Lumsden

Genevieve Kersh

Gwynne Wood

Shelby Acosta

Lisa Karlin

Sav Souza

Ariella Serur

Karole Foreman

Dominic Derasse

Nancy Anderson

Amanda Dayhoff

Kayla Saunders

Joanna Glushak

Julie Cardia

Brooke Simpson

Tiffani Barbour

Sara Gallo

Lillie Eliza Thomas

Shawna Hamic

Dawn Cantwell

Ryan Cantwell

Anissa Marie Griego

Nykila Norman

Kassandra Haddock

Connor Lyon

Oneika Phillips

Lulu Picart

Candice Marie Woods

Chey

The cast of a?oe1776a??

The cast of a?oe1776"

The cast of a?oe1776"

Liz Mikel

Gisela Adisa

Tieisha Thomas

Jerrel O'Neal

Dekontee Tucrkile

Actor Diandra Lyle

Michelle Bernard

Dawnn Lewis

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Phil Varricchio

Joe Pacheco

Bernardo Badillo

Peter Paige

Alanna Smith

Joel Walker and Mikala Czubak




