Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2024

20 new productions will open on Broadway in Fall 2024.
The 2024/25 Broadway season is here at last, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the year. If you don't live in New York City or frequent the Theater District, odds are you haven't seen Broadway's newest marquees! Check out what's up so far below.
Plus, find out where this season's shows got their start and get even more up to speed on what's coming to Broadway in 2025.
McNeal: begins previews September 5 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater
The Hills of California: begins previews September 11 at the Broadhurst Theatre
Yellow Face: begins previews September 13 at the Todd Haimes Theatre
Romeo + Juliet: begins previews September 26 at the Circle in the Square Theatre
Sunset Boulevard: begins previews September 28 at the St. James Theatre
Maybe Happy Ending: begins previews October 16 at the Belasco Theatre
Death Becomes Her: begins previews October 23 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Cult of Love: begins previews November 20 at the Hayes Theater
Eureka Day: begins previews November 25 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
