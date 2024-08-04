Photos: The Broadway Marquees of Fall 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024/25 Broadway season is here at last, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the year. If you don't live in New York City or frequent the Theater District, odds are you haven't seen Broadway's newest marquees! Check out what's up so far below.

Plus, find out where this season's shows got their start and get even more up to speed on what's coming to Broadway in 2025.

Job is now running at the Hayes Theatre

Once Upon a Mattress is now running at the Hudson Theatre

The Roomate will begin previews on August 29 at the Booth Theatre

A Wonderful World will begin previews on October 16 at Studio 54

Tammy Faye will begin previews on October 19 at Palace Theatre

Swept Away will begin previews on October 29 at Longacre Theatre

Gypsy will begin previews on November 21 at Majestic Theatre

Still to come...

McNeal: begins previews September 5 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater

The Hills of California: begins previews September 11 at the Broadhurst Theatre

Yellow Face: begins previews September 13 at the Todd Haimes Theatre

Romeo + Juliet: begins previews September 26 at the Circle in the Square Theatre

Sunset Boulevard: begins previews September 28 at the St. James Theatre

Maybe Happy Ending: begins previews October 16 at the Belasco Theatre

Death Becomes Her: begins previews October 23 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Cult of Love: begins previews November 20 at the Hayes Theater

Eureka Day: begins previews November 25 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre