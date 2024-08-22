Up on the Marquee: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maybe Happy Ending is on its way to Broadway! Previews will begin on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, with an opening night set for Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre. Check out photos of the new theatre marquee below!



Maybe Hapy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, and the fourth and final on stage actor will be Marcus Choi in the new romantic musical comedy with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden.



Inside a one-room apartment on the outskirts of Seoul, Oliver (Criss) lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a HelperBot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow HelperBot neighbor Claire (Shen) asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even...love?

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski