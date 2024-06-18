Up on the Marquee: THE ROOMMATE

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone will return to Broadway this year in the new comedy, The Roommate by Jen Silverman. The production is directed by Jack O’Brien, and will begin performances on Thursday, August 29, with an official opening night of Thursday, September 12, at Broadway’s Booth Theatre.

In the play, Sharon’s never had a roommate before. In fact, there’s a lot Sharon’s never done before, but Robyn’s about to change all that. Jen Silverman’s The Roommate shatters expectations with its witty and profound portrait of a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds, as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the promise of reinvention. Being bad never felt so good as it does in this riveting one-act about second acts.

Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski