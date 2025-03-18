Photos: In Rehearsal for LOVE LIFE at Encores!

Love Life will begin performances at New York City Center on March 26.
Step inside the rehearsal room for Love Life at New York City Center Encores! The company invited the press earlier today to capture Kate Baldwin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and the cast of the Victoria Clark-directed production perform "I Remember It Well" and "Women's Club Blues" before they begin performances on March 26. Watch the musical numbers here and check out photos from inside the big day below!
Featuring Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra and choreography by Joann Hunter, Love Life has not been seen in New York in over 75 years. Love Life was originally scheduled as part of the 2020 Encores! series but the performances were canceled as a result of the pandemic shutdown.
Mitchell and Baldwin return to their 2020 roles of Sam and Susan Cooper, also joined by John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), and Clarke Thorell (Mr. Cynic). New for the 2025 production are Andrea Rosa Guzman as Elizabeth Cooper and Christopher Jordan as Johnny Cooper.
Photo CRedit: Jennifer Broski
JoAnn M. Hunter, Victoria Clark
Kate Baldwin, Brian Stokes Mitchell
JoAnn M. Hunter
