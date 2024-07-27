Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2024/25 Broadway season is here at last, with many new productions set to arrive before the end of the year. For eight of those productions (Home, The Roommate, Yellow Face, McNeal, Our Town, Left on Tenth, Romeo + Juliet, and Gypsy), Broadway is the first stop, but the other twelve have have already enjoyed runs all over the world. Check out where this fall's shows were developed below!

Plus, get even more up to speed on what's coming to Broadway in 2025.

Oh, Mary!

Before it arrived on Broadway, this comedy enjoyed an acclaimed run off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it extended twice and concluded its run in May 2024.

Oh, Mary! is running on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.

Job

This play made its off-Broadway debut at Soho Playhouse in fall 2023 after winning the inaugural SoHo Playhouse Lighthouse Series. Following an extension, a return engagement began, again off-Broadway, at the Connelly Theater in January 2024.

Job is running on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

Once Upon a Mattress

Princess Winnifred is back in this revival, which got it's start as a part of New York City Center Encores! 2024 season.

Once Upon a Mattress is will open on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

The Hills of California

Jez's Butterworth's new play first premiered at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End. It was nominated for two Olivier Awards.

The Hills of California will open on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Sunset Boulevard

Jamie Lloyd's acclaimed revival began its West End run at the Savoy Theatre in September 2023. It was nominated for eleven Olivier Awards and won seven.

Sunset Boulevard will open on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

A Wonderful World

First commissioned and workshopped at Miami New Drama in 2019, the new musical went on to play New Orleans' Saenger Theatre in October 2023 and Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre shortly after.

A Wonderful World will open on Broadway at Studio 54.

Maybe Happy Ending

After premiering in Seoul in 2016, the musical has been revived several time in South Korea since, and opened in Japan before arriving at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in 2020.

Maybe Happy Ending will open on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

Tammy Faye

The new musical from Elton John and Jake Shears premiered at London's Almeida Theatre in October 2022. It was nominated for four Olivier Awards and won two.

Tammy Faye will open on Broadway at the Palace Theatre.

Swept Away

The Avett Brothers musical premiered at the Berkeley Rep in 2022 before arriving at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. in November 2023.

Swept Away will open on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

Death Becomes Her

Before Broadway, this new musical had its out-of-town tryout at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre in May 2024.

Death Becomes Her will open on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Cult of Love

Leslye Headland's new play premiered at the IAMA Theatre in Los Angeles in 2018 before being presented by Audible in 2020, and then at Berkeley Rep in January 2024.

Cult of Love will open on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

Eureka Day

Eureka Day had its world premiere at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley, California in 2018 before arriving off-Broadway at Walkerspace in 2019. A production opened at the Old Vic in London in fall 2022.

Eureka Day will open on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.