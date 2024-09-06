Up on the Marquee: ROMEO + JULIET

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals are now underway for Sam Gold’s hotly anticipated new Broadway production of ROMEO + JULIET, starring Emmy Award winner Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold , ROMEO + JULIET will feature music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Zegler and Connor will be joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as ‘Mercutio/The Friar,’ Tommy Dorfman as ‘The Nurse/Tybalt,’ Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández as ‘Abraham,’ Taheen Modak as ‘Benvolio,’ Jasai Chase Owens as ‘Gregory,’ Gían Pérez as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins and Daniel Velez.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski