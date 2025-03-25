Photos: WINE IN THE WILDERNESS Celebrates Opening Night

Wine in the Wilderness runs through April 13, 2025 at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater.
Classic Stage Company just celebrated opening night of Wine in the Wilderness by Alice Childress directed by Tony Award winner LaChanze in her New York directorial debut. Olivia Washington and Granthan Coleman lead a cast that includes Brooks Brantly as “Sonny-man,” Lakisha Michelle May as “Cynthia,” and Milton Craig Nealy as “Oldtimer.”
Fortune has smiled on artist Bill Jameson – his friends just introduced him to a model for the final piece of his triptych on Black womanhood. But this woman, Tomorrow Marie, is no mere muse, and she’s about to give Bill much more than he bargained for. Set against the backdrop of the 1964 Harlem riot on a hot summer night, Wine in the Wilderness is a rarely-seen play from the brilliant mind of Alice Childress, whose Trouble in Mind recently took Broadway by storm. That production’s star, Tony-winner LaChanze, brings her deep connection to Childress's work to her New York directing debut.
Wine in the Wilderness features Scenic Design by Obie Award winner Arnulfo Maldonado, Costume Design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, Lighting Design by Obie Award winner Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Sound Design by Grammy Award nominee Bill Toles, and Wig/Hair Design by Tony Award winner Nikiya Mathis. Jason Weixelman is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by X Casting / Victor Vazquez, CSA.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Milton Craig Nealy
Milton Craig Nealy
LaChanze, Charles Randolph-Wright, Jill Rafson
LaChanze, Charles Randolph-Wright, Jill Rafson
LaChanze
LaChanze
Denzel Washington, Olivia Washington, Pauletta Washington
Denzel Washington, Olivia Washington, Pauletta Washington
Malcolm Washington, Denzel Washington, Olivia Washington, Pauletta Washington, John David Washington, Katia Washington
Malcolm Washington, Denzel Washington, Olivia Washington, LaChanze, Pauletta Washington, John David Washington, Katia Washington
LaChanze, Olivia Washington
LaChanze, Olivia Washington
Milton Craig Nealy, Lakisha Michelle May, Olivia Washington, Grantham Coleman, Brooks Brantly
Milton Craig Nealy, Lakisha Michelle May, LaChanze, Olivia Washington, Grantham Coleman, Brooks Brantly
Lakisha Michelle May, Brooks Brantly
Lakisha Michelle May, Brooks Brantly
Grantham Coleman, Milton Craig Nealy, Brooks Brantly
Grantham Coleman, Milton Craig Nealy, Brooks Brantly
Olivia Washington, LaChanze, Grantham Coleman
Olivia Washington, LaChanze, Grantham Coleman