Up on the Marquee: JOB

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



JOB is coming to Broadway! Following two sold-out runs Off-Broadway, JOB, the smash hit play by Max Wolf Friedlich, will open on Broadway this summer starring acclaimed original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon.

Directed by Michael Herwitz, JOB will begin performances on Monday, July 15 and open on Tuesday, July 30 at the Hayes Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 29

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at a big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist – Loyd (Friedman) – determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski