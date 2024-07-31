News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Up on the Marquee: A WONDERFUL WORLD

A Wonderful World will open November 11, 2024 at Studio 54.

By: Jul. 31, 2024
Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart is coming back to Broadway this fall in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. A Wonderful World will begin previews on October 16, 2024 and open on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Studio 54.
 
With a book by Aurin Squire and featuring songs made famous by Louis Armstrong, A Wonderful World is co-conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee Christopher Renshaw and Andrew Delaplaine, and directed by Renshaw.

Last fall, Iglehart starred in the pre-Broadway production of A Wonderful World in New Orleans and Chicago.

