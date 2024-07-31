Up on the Marquee: A WONDERFUL WORLD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart is coming back to Broadway this fall in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. A Wonderful World will begin previews on October 16, 2024 and open on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Studio 54.



With a book by Aurin Squire and featuring songs made famous by Louis Armstrong, A Wonderful World is co-conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee Christopher Renshaw and Andrew Delaplaine, and directed by Renshaw.



Last fall, Iglehart starred in the pre-Broadway production of A Wonderful World in New Orleans and Chicago.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski