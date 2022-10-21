Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Topdog/Underdog
Photos: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Topdog/Underdog stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Oct. 21, 2022  

The strictly limited 16-week engagement of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog celebrated its opening night on Broadway last night!

See photos below!

Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and The Shubert Organization

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Director Kenny Leon and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Director Kenny Leon and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Director Kenny Leon and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Director Kenny Leon and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins

Topdog/Underdog
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins

Topdog/Underdog
Director Kenny Leon, Producer RashadV Chambers, Producer Debra Martin Chase and Producer La Chanze

Topdog/Underdog
Christian Konopka, wife Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, son Durham and Producer David Stone

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Director Kenny Leon and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Topdog/Underdog
Producer Rashad V Chambers, Producer La Chanze, Corey Hawkins, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Director Kenny Leon, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Producer Debra Martin Chase

Topdog/Underdog
Producer Rashad V Chambers, Producer La Chanze, Corey Hawkins, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Director Kenny Leon, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Producer Debra Martin

Topdog/Underdog
Director Kenny Leon and wife Jennifer Thompson

Topdog/Underdog
Tony Leon and Director Kenny Leon

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins and Teyonah Parris

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins and Teyonah Parris

Topdog/Underdog
Set Designer Arnulfo Maldonado and Costume Designer Dede Ayite

Topdog/Underdog
Set Designer Arnulfo Maldonado and Costume Designer Dede Ayite

Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Director Kenny Leon and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II




