Photos: THE TRAITORS Window Displays Debut at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In honor of the Peacock series “The Traitors” returning for its third season, Saks Fifth Avenue has debuted custom window displays, as well as a digital campaign offering customers the opportunity to discover a curated assortment of fashion inspired by the style seen on the show. Take a look at photos of the display below!

Set against handmade paper recreations of “The Traitors” iconic Scotland set, the custom window displays feature outstanding fashion inspired by the renowned work of esteemed celebrity stylist, Sam Spector. Spector, who works with some of Hollywood’s leading men on their looks for red carpets, press, television and more, collaborated closely with “The Traitors” U.S. host, Alan Cumming, to create the iconic looks worn on the show, including Cumming’s famous ensembles.

“Each week, I have the privilege of pushing the boundaries of fashion beyond my wildest imagination and sharing it with the world,” said Sam Spector, Alan Cumming’s stylist. “Coupled with Alan’s brilliance and love for fashion inspired by his native Scotland, his iconic looks have become part of the pop culture narrative. Watching “The Traitors” fans and fashion lovers recreate “what Alan wore” every week on social media has been the ultimate compliment!”

This partnership will give fans an opportunity to shop from a curated selection of fashion from Saks Fifth Avenue, which is inspired by Alan Cumming’s memorable, eye-catching looks worn on this season of the show. Fans can also get a behind-the-scenes look into Spector’s styling process by reading an exclusive interview on Saks.com, with additional content of this season’s cast featured on Saks’ social media channels. The window installation is now available at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York flagship for two weeks.

In 2024, “The Traitors” won an Emmy ® for Outstanding Reality Competition and Alan Cumming won for Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Program. New episodes of “The Traitors” are available to stream every Thursday at 9p.m. ET / 6p.m. PT on Peacock.

“The Traitors’” is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Photo credit: Photos courtesy of Luis Guillén for Saks Fifth Avenue