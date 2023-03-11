Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE THANKSGIVING PLAY Cast and Creative Team Meet the Press

The production will begin previews March 25th.

Mar. 11, 2023  

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, will begin previews March 25th at 8pm and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

Check out photos of the cast and creative team below!

MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse's shocking satire flips the bird on one of America's most prolific myths. The Thanksgiving Play arrives on Broadway in a brutally funny and raw new production directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Great Comet). When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.

The creative team for The Thanksgiving Play includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oui-Suk Yew, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and video/projection design by David Bengali. Casting is by Telsey + Co.

