The Piano Lesson
Photos: THE PIANO LESSON Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

The Piano Lesson is currently running at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Oct. 14, 2022  

The Piano Lesson, directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Brooks, opened on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theater on Thursday, October 13th.

The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, Michael Potts as Wining Boy, and Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Swan as Maretha at alternating performances.

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 and starred a then-39-year-old Samuel L. Jackson as Boy Willie, is the fourth play in the American Century Cycle. Three years later, a new production, starring Carl Gordon, Charles S. Dutton and S. Epatha Merkerson, opened at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, and soon transferred to Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Piano Lesson won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Peabody Award and was nominated for the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. The Piano Lesson, wrote Frank Rich in The New York Times, "has its own spacious poetry, its own sharp angle on a nation's history, its own metaphorical idea of drama and its own palpable ghosts that roar right through the upstairs window of the household where the action unfolds. Like other Wilson plays, The Piano Lesson seems to sing even when it is talking."

The design team for The Piano Lesson includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Drama Desk Award nominee Cookie Jordan (Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg (Projection Design), Alvin Hough Jr. (Music & Music Direction), Otis Sallid (Choreographer). Casting is by Calleri, Jensen, Davis. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Jurnee Swan and April Matthis

Trai Byers

Ray Fisher

Michael Potts

Jurnee Swan and Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Samuel L. Jackson

Jurnee Swan and Samuel L. Jackson

Jurnee Swan and Samuel L. Jackson

John David Washington

Jurnee Swan and John David Washington

Jurnee Swan and John David Washington

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L Jackson

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L Jackson

Jurnee Swan, Michael Potts, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L Jackson

Michael Potts, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L Jackson

Jurnee Swan, Michael Potts, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L Jackson, Ray Fisher and Trai Byers

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L Jackson

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L Jackson

Danielle Brooks, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L Jackson

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L Jackson and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Samuel L Jackson and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Michael Potts, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L Jackson and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L Jackson and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Michael Potts, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L Jackson and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Jurnee Swan, Michael Potts, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L Jackson, Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Ray Fisher and Trai Byers

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L Jackson and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Samuel L Jackson and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Trai Byers and Ray Fisher

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks, Samuel L Jackson and Director LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Michael Potts, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks

John David Washington and Danielle Brooks

John David Washington, Danielle Brooks and Samuel L Jackson


