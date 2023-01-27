Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 35 Years on Broadway
The production opened on January 26, 1988 at the Majestic Theatre and is Broadway's longest-running show.
The Phantom of the Opera celebrated 35 years on Broadway last night, January 26, at the Majestic Theatre. The production opened on January 26, 1988.
BroadwayWorld was there to capture some special moments from the big night, including members of the creative team, the cast's curtain call, and more! Check out the photos below!
Broadway's longest-running show ever will take its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, a few months after celebrating its 35th anniversary. The show was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but extended its run after the closing announcement due to a high demand for tickets.
On January 9th in 2006, The Phantom of the Opera became Broadway's longest-running show in history! For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.
Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). The show began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988, starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.
Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Former Cast Members attending the 35th Anniversary Performance- Jessi Bishop, Heather Hill, Kenneth Kantor and Rebecca Eichenberger
Michael Borowski (The Publicity Office) and Rebecca Eichenberger
Music Director David Lai and Denny Berry (original cast member and Associate Choreographer)
Ballerinas current swings and former cast members-Jessi Bishop, Clare Von Bever, Dara Adler and Jolina Javier
Dalia Ashurina (alumni and resident director) and cast member Katherine Heaton
Katherine Heaton, Heather Hill and Michelle McConnell
The Cast of Phantom of the Opera
Paul Adam Schaefer
Paul Adam Schaefer, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou
Paul Adam Schaefer
Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou
Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou
Swings and Standbys
Swings and Standbys
35 Years on Broadway
Raquel Suarez Groen, Paul Adam Schaefer, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou
Raquel Suarez Groen, Paul Adam Schaefer, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou
Raquel Suarez Groen, Paul Adam Schaefer, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou
The Chandelier-35 Years of Rising and Falling on Broadawy
