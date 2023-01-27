Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 35 Years on Broadway

The production opened on January 26, 1988 at the Majestic Theatre and is Broadway's longest-running show.

Jan. 27, 2023  

The Phantom of the Opera celebrated 35 years on Broadway last night, January 26, at the Majestic Theatre. The production opened on January 26, 1988.

BroadwayWorld was there to capture some special moments from the big night, including members of the creative team, the cast's curtain call, and more! Check out the photos below!

Broadway's longest-running show ever will take its final Broadway bow on April 16, 2023, a few months after celebrating its 35th anniversary. The show was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but extended its run after the closing announcement due to a high demand for tickets.

On January 9th in 2006, The Phantom of the Opera became Broadway's longest-running show in history! For Phantom's record of 'longest-running Broadway show of all-time' to be broken, Chicago will have to continue its Broadway run for another eight years.

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). The show began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988, starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Phantom of the Opera
Former Cast Members attending the 35th Anniversary Performance- Jessi Bishop, Heather Hill, Kenneth Kantor and Rebecca Eichenberger

The Phantom of the Opera
Michael Borowski (The Publicity Office) and Rebecca Eichenberger

The Phantom of the Opera
Music Director David Lai and Denny Berry (original cast member and Associate Choreographer)

The Phantom of the Opera
Ballerinas current swings and former cast members-Jessi Bishop, Clare Von Bever, Dara Adler and Jolina Javier

The Phantom of the Opera
Dalia Ashurina (alumni and resident director) and cast member Katherine Heaton

The Phantom of the Opera
Katherine Heaton, Heather Hill and Michelle McConnell

The Phantom of the Opera
The Cast of Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera
Sara Esty

The Phantom of the Opera
Nehal Joshi and Craig Bennett

The Phantom of the Opera
Raquel Suarez Groen

The Phantom of the Opera
Paul Adam Schaefer

The Phantom of the Opera
Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford

The Phantom of the Opera
Paul Adam Schaefer, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
Paul Adam Schaefer, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
Paul Adam Schaefer, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford

The Phantom of the Opera
Raquel Suarez Groen

The Phantom of the Opera
Maree Johnson

The Phantom of the Opera
Paul Adam Schaefer

The Phantom of the Opera
Carlton Moe

The Phantom of the Opera
Craig Bennett

The Phantom of the Opera
Nehal Joshi

The Phantom of the Opera
Sara Esty

The Phantom of the Opera
Maree Johnson

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford

The Phantom of the Opera
Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford

The Phantom of the Opera
Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
Janet Saia

The Phantom of the Opera
Swings and Standbys

The Phantom of the Opera
Swings and Standbys

The Phantom of the Opera
Bronson Norris Murphy

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford

The Phantom of the Opera
35 Years on Broadway

The Phantom of the Opera
Ben Crawford

The Phantom of the Opera
Raquel Suarez Groen, Paul Adam Schaefer, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
Raquel Suarez Groen, Paul Adam Schaefer, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
Raquel Suarez Groen, Paul Adam Schaefer, Ben Crawford and Emilie Kouatchou

The Phantom of the Opera
The Chandelier-35 Years of Rising and Falling on Broadawy


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 35th Anniversary Photo
Video: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 35th Anniversary
The Phantom of the Opera celebrated 35 years on Broadway last night, January 26, at the Majestic Theatre. Following the show, a special curtain call was held, featuring a performance and speech from members of the cast. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the big moment and you can check out the video here!
Video: Celebrating 35 Years of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway Photo
Video: Celebrating 35 Years of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway
35 years ago today, on January 26, 1988, The Phantom of the Opera opened on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre. Check out a playlist of videos from the course of the show's historic Broadway run.
VIDEO: HAUSER Shares The Phantom of the Opera Theme Photo
VIDEO: HAUSER Shares 'The Phantom of the Opera' Theme
The music video, the first to have ever been recorded on stage at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London’s iconic West End, stars HAUSER playing cello as  “The Phantom” alongside his obsession “Christine Daaé” in a heart-touching performance. This dramatic new visual showcases the storyline of the longest-running Broadway musical in a refreshing new way.
Bid On Two Seats to PHANTOM 35th Anniversary Performance Photo
Bid On Two Seats to PHANTOM 35th Anniversary Performance
Charitybuzz is hosting an auction to benefit Broadway Cares / Equity Fights. You and a guest can enjoy two VIP house seats to the 35th Anniversary performance of The Phantom of the Opera on January 26 at 8 pm in New York.

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy


Photos: DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Opens at The John W. Engeman TheaterPhotos: DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater
January 22, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS opened on Saturday, January 21st and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. Performances run through Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Photos: Go Inside ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE with NY POPS and Ingrid MichaelsonPhotos: Go Inside ROCKIN' AROUND THE CHRISTMAS TREE with NY POPS and Ingrid Michaelson
December 17, 2022

On Friday, December 16, Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA joined Ingrid Michaelson and the Pops for Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, a night of classic carols and modern favorites from the holiday season. Check out our photos here!
Photos: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42 in TECHNICOLOR DREAMSPhotos: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42 in TECHNICOLOR DREAMS
December 11, 2022

Mark William returned to The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 10th at 7 pm with a new show titled TECHNICOLOR DREAMS. Check out our photos here!
Photos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition LaunchPhotos: THE AMERICAN THEATRE AS SEEN BY HIRSCHFELD Book and Exhibition Launch
December 7, 2022

On December 6, there was a celebration of The American Theatre As Seen By Hirschfeld, the title of both the new book and the inaugural exhibition at The Museum of Broadway. The Al Hirschfeld foundation hosted a cocktail reception celebrating the new book at The Algonquin before offering a private tour of the new exhibition at the museum. Check out photos here!
Photos: Drama League President Bonnie Comley Hosts Holiday Mixer With Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bevin RossPhotos: Drama League President Bonnie Comley Hosts Holiday Mixer With Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bevin Ross
December 6, 2022

Bonnie Comley, who is starting her second of a four-year term as President of the Board of Directors, hosted a Holiday Mixer with Executive Director Bevin Ross, Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, board members, Directors Project alumni, and invited guests.
share