Review Roundup: THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Opens Off-Broadway

Â

How do you measure a career? The new musical, TheÂ Jonathan Larson Project, open now at at the Orpheum Theatre, does just that-- diving deep into previously unreleased material from the late, great musical theatre icon.

The musical is a world premiere that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of RENT died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996.

The new musical stars Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam, with Gilbert L. Bailey II and Jessie Hooker-BaileyÂ as Standbys.

The Jonathan Larson Project is running now for a 16 week limited engagement.Â Read the reviews!

Jackson McHenry, Vulture: The aim, in focusing on Larsonâ€™s offcuts, may be to deepen your understanding of the composer, though Tepper and Simpkins donâ€™t veer far out of the realm of fandom. Youâ€™ll find an insert in your program with the names and short histories of the 18 songs that Tepper and Simpkins have assembled into The Jonathan Larson Project. But the show itself goes by without much of a lesson plan from the stage, flowing between songs without introduction or editorializing. I kept peering down in the dark trying to work out the origin of each song as it was performed. That structure maintains some momentum, though it puts the showâ€™s aims in opposition. Are we here to learn more about Larson or simply to laud him? (The latter, mostly.)

Lane Williamson, Exeunt: The Jonathan Larson Project brings him back to life for ninety minutes and then sends us out into the East Village night feeling his loss all over again.

Caroline Cao, New York Theatre Guide: Beyond nostalgia, The Jonathan Larson Project leaves Larson admirers in want â€” and not just for the potential of his unrealized ideas. The program explains for what or whom Larson originally wrote each song. Some numbers can speak for themselves, but others would benefit from more onstage context. For example, Larson composed â€˜Love Heals,â€™ rapturously performed by Jones, to honor the late AIDS activist Alison Gertz. But only the program will tell you that, and the show leaves this personâ€™s life untouched.

Joey Sims, Theatrely: The joy of the piece lies in discovering Larsonâ€™s most bizarre and ambitious works-in-progress. Project packs its middle section with surreal, unapologetically political tunes about sexism, wealth-hoarding and white male privilege. This portion of the show is demanding, no doubt. And certainly some of Larsonâ€™s lyrics are heavy-handedâ€”you can probably guess the takeaway of â€˜White Male Worldâ€™ and â€˜The Truth Is A Lieâ€™ before hearing them. But when the tunes are such absolute bangers, so what?

Chris Jones, The New York Daily News: But The Jonathan Larson Project, conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, directed by John Simpkins and staged, aptly enough, at the Orpheum Theatre in the East Village, concentrates on adding to that catalog. The 90-minute revue features songs that were cut from both Rent and Tick, Tick â€¦ Boom, but is dominated by songs penned either as standalone compositions or for shows unproduced and rediscovered after Larsonâ€™s death on various cassette tapes, sheets of paper, music files, journals, yada, yada.