Photos: THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Extends on Broadway; Plus a First Look

The Hills of California opens this Sunday, September 29.
The New York premiere of Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes, has just announced a two week extension at the Broadhurst Theatre. Tickets for the extended limited engagement are now on sale through Sunday, December 22.
The Hills of California’s Broadway cast features the play’s acclaimed leading London cast members – Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee Laura Donnelly as Veronica/Joan; Leanne Best as Gloria; Ophelia Lovibond as Ruby; Helena Wilson as Jill; Nancy Allsop as Young Gloria; Sophia Ally as Young Ruby; Lara McDonnell as Young Joan; and Nicola Turner as Young Jill. The full company also includes David Wilson Barnes, Ta’Rea Campbell, Bryan Dick, Richard Lumsden, Richard Short, Liam Bixby, Ellyn Heald, Max Roll, and Cameron Scoggins. The company understudies are Jessica Baglow, Sawyer Barth, Erin Rose Doyle, Liz Pearce, Q. Smith, and Sadie Veach.
The Hills of California marks Tony and Olivier Award winner Butterworth’s newest play since the multi-award winning The Ferryman, also directed by Oscar, Tony, and Olivier Award winner Mendes.
In June the production concluded its limited engagement at the Harold Pinter Theatre on the West End, where it received 2024 Best New Play and Best Leading Actress in a Play (Laura Donnelly) Olivier Award nominations.
“What is a song? A song is a dream... a place to be. Somewhere you can live. And in that place, there are no walls. No boundaries. No locks. No keys. You can go anywhere...”
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Lara McDonnell, Laura Donnelly, and Sophia Ally
Nicola Turner, Nancy Allsop, Lara McDonnell, Sophia Ally, Laura Donnelly, and Richard Lumsden
Laura Donnelly and Lara McDonnell
Lara McDonnell, Nancy Allsop, and Sophia Ally
Nancy Allsop, Nicola Turner, Sophia Ally, and Lara McDonnell
David Wilson Barnes, Lara McDonnell, and Laura Donnelly
Ta'Rea Campbell and Helena Wilson
Helena Wilson
Nicola Turner, Nancy Allsop, Sophia Ally, and Lara McDonnell
Helena Wilson and Ophelia Lovibond
Nancy Allsop, Nicola Turner, Laura Donnelly, Lara McDonnell, and Sophia Ally
Helena Wilson, Laura Donnelly, and Ophelia Lovibond
Leanne Best, Ophelia Lovibond, Helena Wilson, and Laura Donnelly
Videos