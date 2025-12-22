Photos: THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at The Triad Theater

Doris Dear returned to The Triad Theater with her annual production of The Doris Dear Christmas Special, which was presented on December 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. See photos!

The theater was transformed into Doris’ mid-century holiday “Rumpus room,” and this year’s edition featured new material, guest performers, and special programming created for the occasion.

Guest artists appeared across both performances. On Friday, Augie Haas joined the program, bringing his trumpet work to the holiday repertoire. On Saturday, Karen Mack premiered a new holiday song. Additional performers included Meg Flather, Natalie Douglas, Cooper daSilva, Those Girls, Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, and Blake Allen’s orchestra.

Photography by John Fitzpatrick and Becca Kaian