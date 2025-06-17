Photos: THE CONNECTOR Original Cast Reunite for One-Night Only Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A one-night-only reunion concert of The Connector, benefitting the Committee to Protect Journalists, took place on Monday June 16, 2025 at 7:30pm at Webster Hall. See photos from the event here!

The concert featured original cast members from the 2024 World Premiere production, including Scott Bakula, Ben Levi Ross, and Hannah Cruz; as well as the original orchestra, led by Jason Robert Brown on piano.

The Committee to Protect Journalists was founded over 40 years ago as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with the mission of defending journalists who report the news despite facing tremendous risks. Over the years, their advocacy has helped win dozens of positive legal reforms, convictions in scores of journalist murders, and the release of hundreds of jailed journalists. CPJ has also provided direct assistance to thousands of journalists all over the world. Today, they are recognized as a leader in the global fight to protect press freedom.

Set in the late 1990s amid a rapidly changing media landscape, The Connector follows a fast-rising journalist, Ethan Dobson, and an assistant copy editor, Robin Martinez, at the revered magazine The Connector. In a world that values the next big sensation, Ethan’s writing prowess and ambition force him to confront how far he’ll go for the ultimate scoop and Robin to consider how far she’ll go to stop him.



Photo credit: Michael Hull