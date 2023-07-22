Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on HERE LIES LOVE Opening Night

The production is currently running at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Jul. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 2 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 3 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

Click Here for More on Here Lies Love

Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opened on Broadway on Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre.

Check out photos of Dylan Mulvaney, Spike Lee, H.E.R., Stephen Colbert, and more on the opening night red carpet below!

From Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B ParsonHere Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody ButiuMoses VillaramaJasmine ForsbergReanne AcasioJaygee MacapugayJulia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron AlcarazCarol AngeliNathan AngeloKristina DoucetteRoy FloresTimothy Matthew FloresSarah KayJeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena QuintosShea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Here Lies Love
Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee-Colbert

Here Lies Love
Stephen Colbert

Here Lies Love
Drew Barrymore and David Korins

Here Lies Love
Drew Barrymore and David Korins

Here Lies Love
Jo Koy

Here Lies Love
Joseph Herbert Jr and Jo Koy

Here Lies Love
Tia Carrere

Here Lies Love
Tia Carrere

Here Lies Love
Paul Debevec and Tia Carrere

Here Lies Love
Paul Debevec and Tia Carrere

Here Lies Love
Shoshana Bean

Here Lies Love
Shoshana Bean

Here Lies Love
Arian Moayed

Here Lies Love
Arian Moayed

Here Lies Love
Arian Moayed

Here Lies Love
Maulik Pancholy

Here Lies Love
Maulik Pancholy

Here Lies Love
Maulik Pancholy and Ryan Corvaia

Here Lies Love
Spike Lee

Here Lies Love
Jackson Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee

Here Lies Love
Jackson Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee

Here Lies Love
Spike Lee and H.E.R.

Here Lies Love
H.E.R.

Here Lies Love
H.E.R.

Here Lies Love
H.E.R.

Here Lies Love
H.E.R.

Here Lies Love
Raul Esparza

Here Lies Love
Lear deBessonet and Raul Esparza

Here Lies Love
Lear deBessonet and Raul Esparza

Here Lies Love
Our Lady J and Dylan Mulvaney

Here Lies Love
Dylan Mulvaney

Here Lies Love
Dylan Mulvaney

Here Lies Love
Our Lady J

Here Lies Love
Our Lady J

Here Lies Love
Daniel Dae Kim

Here Lies Love
Daniel Dae Kim

Here Lies Love
Daniel Dae Kim and Family

Here Lies Love
Bee Shaffer Carrozzini and Anna |UnwinWintour

Here Lies Love
Bee Shaffer Carrozzini, Anna |UnwinWintour, Joyce Oreña, Prabal Gurung and Guests

Here Lies Love
Myles Frost

Here Lies Love
Myles Frost

Here Lies Love
Frédéric Fekkai

Here Lies Love
Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells

Here Lies Love
Josh Gad, Nikki M. James and Andrew Rannells

Here Lies Love
Ashley Loren

Here Lies Love
Ashley Loren

Here Lies Love
La Chanze

Here Lies Love
La Chanze

Here Lies Love
Amir Arison

Here Lies Love
Amir Arison

Here Lies Love
Adrienne Warren

Here Lies Love
Adrienne Warren

Here Lies Love
Adrienne Warren

Here Lies Love
Ira Glass

Here Lies Love
Daniel J. Watts

Here Lies Love
Daniel J. Watts

Here Lies Love
Kerry Butler

Here Lies Love
Kerry Butler

Here Lies Love
Kerry Butler

Here Lies Love
Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia

Here Lies Love
Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia

Here Lies Love
Hunter Arnold

Here Lies Love
Jason Squatriglia

Here Lies Love
Danielle Rose Russell

Here Lies Love
Danielle Rose Russell

Here Lies Love
Jason Ralph and Rachel Sussman

Here Lies Love
Charlotte St. Martin and Greg Nobile

Here Lies Love
Prabal Gurung

Here Lies Love
JEANNIE MAI

Here Lies Love
JEANNIE MAI

Here Lies Love
Kyle Brown and Nick Adams

Here Lies Love
Kyle Brown and Nick Adams

Here Lies Love
Kyle Brown and Nick Adams

Here Lies Love
Eric Anderson and Jessica Rush

Here Lies Love
Eric Anderson and Jessica Rush

Here Lies Love
Andrew Hawkins, Jeff Marx and Tommy McCall

Here Lies Love
Manila Luzon

Here Lies Love
Manila Luzon

Here Lies Love
Heath Saunders

Here Lies Love
Heath Saunders

Here Lies Love
Jonny Beauchamp

Here Lies Love
Jonny Beauchamp

Here Lies Love
Ainsley Melham and Callum Francis

Here Lies Love
Ainsley Melham and Callum Francis

Here Lies Love
Callum Francis

Here Lies Love
Ainsley Melham

Here Lies Love
Stewart Adelson and Hal Luftig

Here Lies Love
Stewart Adelson and Hal Luftig

Here Lies Love
Elena Araoz and Justin Townsend

Here Lies Love
Elena Araoz and Justin Townsend

Here Lies Love
Abby Jacobs and Adam Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Chris Gouzounis, Abby Jacobs and Adam Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Adam Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Adam Jacobs

Here Lies Love
Rene Gube

Here Lies Love
Mark Bautista

Here Lies Love
Tomas Matos

Here Lies Love
Tomas Matos

Here Lies Love
BJ Pascual

Here Lies Love
BJ Pascual

Here Lies Love
BJ Pascual and Cyril Marion

Here Lies Love
BJ Pascual and Cyril Marion

Here Lies Love
Ali Ewoldt

Here Lies Love
Mat Hostetler and Ali Ewoldt

Here Lies Love
Mat Hostetler and Ali Ewoldt

Here Lies Love
J.J. Caruncho

Here Lies Love
J.J. Caruncho

Here Lies Love
Yassi Pressman

Here Lies Love
Yassi Pressman

Here Lies Love
David Henry Hwang

Here Lies Love
David Henry Hwang

Here Lies Love
Michael Cruz Kayne and Ana Cruz Kayne

Here Lies Love
Richard Martin, Carmen Pavlovic, Rachelle Gibson and Angela Dalton

Here Lies Love
Debralee Daco

Here Lies Love
Debralee Daco

Here Lies Love
Sharika Niles and Guest

Here Lies Love
H.E.R.

Here Lies Love
Nikki M. James, Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad

Here Lies Love
Giselle Tongi

Here Lies Love
Giselle Tongi

Here Lies Love
Andrew Scoville and Billy Bustamante

Here Lies Love
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer

Here Lies Love
Miguel Cuunjieng and Yam Concepcion

Here Lies Love
Josie Natori

Here Lies Love
Anne del Castillo

Here Lies Love
Jari Jones

Here Lies Love
Jari Jones

Here Lies Love
Natasha Rothwell

Here Lies Love
Natasha Rothwell

Here Lies Love
KeiLyn Durrel

Here Lies Love
Valeria Moraga

Here Lies Love
Valeria Moraga

Here Lies Love
Diane Phelan

Here Lies Love
Diane Phelan

Here Lies Love
Temidayo Amay

Here Lies Love
Temidayo Amay

Here Lies Love
Geena Rocero

Here Lies Love
Geena Rocero

Here Lies Love
Laura Lee

Here Lies Love
Laura Lee




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE

Watch the cast and creative team of Here Lies Love walk the red carpet on opening night!

2
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!

Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opens tonight at the Broadway Theatre. Read the reviews!

3
Video: David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE

David Byrne appeared on “Morning Joe” to discuss creating Here Lies Love, which explores Filipino Dictator Ferdinand Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Marcos’ rise to power in the late Twentieth Century. During the interview, Byrne discussed the video of Imelda Marcos that inspired the musical.

4
Video: Who Are the Real People Behind the Story of HERE LIES LOVE? The Cast Explains Photo
Video: Who Are the Real People Behind the Story of HERE LIES LOVE? The Cast Explains

Who exactly are the controversial characters behind the story of Here Lies love? The cast explains in this video!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee
Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat Here Lies Love Reversible Bucket Hat
Here Lies Love Logo Mug Here Lies Love Logo Mug
Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Their Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Photos: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Cast Meet the PressPhotos: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Cast Meet the Press
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMPPhotos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Photos: Inside Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Opening Night CelebrationPhotos: Inside Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Opening Night Celebration

Videos

Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video Video: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
Moms United By Organ Donation Sing from WICKED on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Video
Moms United By Organ Donation Sing from WICKED on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Gears Up For Its NYC Run At Broadway In Bryant Park Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Gears Up For Its NYC Run At Broadway In Bryant Park
Disney On Broadway Takes The Stage At Broadway In Bryant Park! Video
Disney On Broadway Takes The Stage At Broadway In Bryant Park!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE LION KING

Recommended For You