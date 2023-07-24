Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE

Here Lies Love is now running on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

"Here Lies Love is a completely revolutionary musical," said LaChanze on the opening night red carpet for Here Lies Love. "I believe that this is the future for audiences, particularly post-COVID. People want to get involved and experience something. What better way- to see a Broadway musical and also have the opportunity to participate in it?"

From Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B ParsonHere Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.

The new musical officially opened on Broadway last week at the Broadway Theatre and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand to chat with all the celebrity guests on the big night. Check out what they had to say in the video below!




Video: David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE

David Byrne appeared on “Morning Joe” to discuss creating Here Lies Love, which explores Filipino Dictator Ferdinand Marcos and former First Lady Imelda Marcos’ rise to power in the late Twentieth Century. During the interview, Byrne discussed the video of Imelda Marcos that inspired the musical.

Video: Who Are the Real People Behind the Story of HERE LIES LOVE? The Cast Explains

Who exactly are the controversial characters behind the story of Here Lies love? The cast explains in this video!

HERE LIES LOVE Opens Tomorrow On Broadway - New Tickets to Go on Sale

Immerse yourself in the musical 'Here Lies Love' on Broadway. Witness the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife in this immersive theater experience. Get your tickets now and be swept up in the emotional journey of power and corruption.

Video: Conrad Ricamora Talks HERE LIES LOVE

Conrad Ricamora talked about his experience in Here Lies Love, playing Ninoy Aquino, and more on NBC New York Live yesterday. The actor also discussed a memorable audience interaction he had with none other than Tyra Banks. Watch the full interview here!

