Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE

"Here Lies Love is a completely revolutionary musical," said LaChanze on the opening night red carpet for Here Lies Love. "I believe that this is the future for audiences, particularly post-COVID. People want to get involved and experience something. What better way- to see a Broadway musical and also have the opportunity to participate in it?"

From Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.

The new musical officially opened on Broadway last week at the Broadway Theatre and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was on hand to chat with all the celebrity guests on the big night.