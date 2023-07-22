Photos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast and Creative Team Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The musical officially opened on Thursday, July 20 at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Jul. 22, 2023

Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opened on Broadway Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre.

Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walk the red carpet below!

From Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B ParsonHere Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody ButiuMoses VillaramaJasmine ForsbergReanne AcasioJaygee MacapugayJulia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron AlcarazCarol AngeliNathan AngeloKristina DoucetteRoy FloresTimothy Matthew FloresSarah KayJeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena QuintosShea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Conrad Ricamora, Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga and Jose Llana

Conrad Ricamora, Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga and Jose Llana

Conrad Ricamora, Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga and Jose Llana

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs

Jose Llana

Jose Llana

Conrad Ricamora

Conrad Ricamora

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Arielle Jacobs and Lea Salonga

Conrad Ricamora and Peter Wesley Ricamora Jensen

Conrad Ricamora and Peter Wesley Ricamora Jensen

Conrad Ricamora and Peter Wesley Ricamora Jensen

David Byrne

David Byrne

David Byrne

David Byrne

Alex Timbers

Alex Timbers

Annie-B Parson

Annie-B Parson

Melody Butiu

Melody Butiu

Moses Villarama

Moses Villarama

Jasmine Forsberg

Jasmine Forsberg

Reanne Acasio

Reanne Acasio

Jaygee Macapugay

Jaygee Macapugay

Kristina Doucette

Kristina Doucette

Nathan Angelo

Nathan Angelo

Roy Flores

Roy Flores

Aaron Alcaraz

Aaron Alcaraz

Jeigh Madjus

Jeigh Madjus

Jeigh Madjus

Jeigh Madjus

Geena Quintos and Jeigh Madjus

Geena Quintos

Geena Quintos

Shea Renne

Shea Renne

Aaron "AJ" Mercado

Aaron "AJ" Mercado

Julia Abueva

Julia Abueva

Carol Angeli

Carol Angeli

Sarah Kay

Sarah Kay

Timothy Matthew Flores

Timothy Matthew Flores

Angelo Soriano

Angelo Soriano

Renee Albulario

Renee Albulario

Jeigh Madjus and Renee Albulario

Jeigh Madjus and Renee Albulario

J. Oconer Navarro

J. Oconer Navarro

Craig Smith and J. Oconer Navarro

Elizabeth Dement, Annie-B Parson and Renee Albulario

Clint Ramos, Hal Luftig, Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Jose Antonio Vargas, and Diana DiMenna

Patrick Catullo and Jose Antonio Vargas

Paul Lazar and Annie-B Parson

Diana DiMenna and H.E.R. aka Gabriella Wilson

La Chanze

La Chanze

La Chanze

Jo Koy, Lea Salonga and H.E.R. aka Gabriella Wilson

Clint Ramos and and H.E.R. aka Gabriella Wilson

Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum

Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum

David Korins

David Korins

David Korins and Clint Ramos

Annie-B Parson and David Korins

Annie-B Parson and David Korins

Clint Ramos

Clint Ramos

Musical Director J. Oconer Navarro and band including Paula Winter, Brandon Ilaw, Tomoko Akaboshi, Yuri Yamashita, Jacquelene Acevedo, Joe Cruz, Gustavo Di Dalva and Derek Nievergelt

Production Assistant Narissa Agustin, Production Assistant Ashton Pickering, Production Assistant Ryan Gohsman, Stage Manager Gregory T. Livoti, Assistant Stage Manager Sheryl Polancos and Production Assistant Amy Castro

Hair Supervisor Leslie Espinosa, Hair Designer Craig Franklin Miller Backstage Dresser Camille McEachern, Associate Hair & Makeup Designer Emily Attridge and Makeup Designer Suki Tsujimoto

The "Here Lies Love" Crew

Georgina Pazcoguin

Georgina Pazcoguin

Alexi Melvin

Alexi Melvin

Jonny Beauchamp and Alexi Melvin

Jonny Beauchamp and Alexi Melvin

Conrad Ricamora, Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga and Jose Llana




