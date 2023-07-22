Photos: HERE LIES LOVE Cast and Creative Team Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The musical officially opened on Thursday, July 20 at the Broadway Theatre.
Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opened on Broadway Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre.
Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they walk the red carpet below!
From Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.
The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Conrad Ricamora, Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga and Jose Llana
Jose Llana
Arielle Jacobs and Lea Salonga
Conrad Ricamora and Peter Wesley Ricamora Jensen
Geena Quintos and Jeigh Madjus
Aaron "AJ" Mercado
Timothy Matthew Flores
Jeigh Madjus and Renee Albulario
Craig Smith and J. Oconer Navarro
Elizabeth Dement, Annie-B Parson and Renee Albulario
Clint Ramos, Hal Luftig, Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Jose Antonio Vargas, and Diana DiMenna
Patrick Catullo and Jose Antonio Vargas
Diana DiMenna and H.E.R. aka Gabriella Wilson
La Chanze
Jo Koy, Lea Salonga and H.E.R. aka Gabriella Wilson
Clint Ramos and and H.E.R. aka Gabriella Wilson
Annie-B Parson and David Korins
Musical Director J. Oconer Navarro and band including Paula Winter, Brandon Ilaw, Tomoko Akaboshi, Yuri Yamashita, Jacquelene Acevedo, Joe Cruz, Gustavo Di Dalva and Derek Nievergelt
Production Assistant Narissa Agustin, Production Assistant Ashton Pickering, Production Assistant Ryan Gohsman, Stage Manager Gregory T. Livoti, Assistant Stage Manager Sheryl Polancos and Production Assistant Amy Castro
Hair Supervisor Leslie Espinosa, Hair Designer Craig Franklin Miller Backstage Dresser Camille McEachern, Associate Hair & Makeup Designer Emily Attridge and Makeup Designer Suki Tsujimoto
The "Here Lies Love" Crew
Alexi Melvin
Jonny Beauchamp and Alexi Melvin
Conrad Ricamora, Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga and Jose Llana
