Photos: Inside the Opening Night Celebration For HERE LIES LOVE

The musical officially opened on Broadway Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opened on Broadway Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre.

Check out photos from the show's opening night celebrations below!

From Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B ParsonHere Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody ButiuMoses VillaramaJasmine ForsbergReanne AcasioJaygee MacapugayJulia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron AlcarazCarol AngeliNathan AngeloKristina DoucetteRoy FloresTimothy Matthew FloresSarah KayJeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena QuintosShea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Arielle Jacobs and H.E.R.

Arielle Jacobs and H.E.R.

Arielle Jacobs, JJ Caruncho and H.E.R.

Alex Timbers and Jose Llana

Alex Timbers and Jose Llana

Lea Salonga and Jose Llana

Lea Salonga and Jose Llana

Lea Salonga and Jose Llana

Van Hughes and Shea Renne

Van Hughes and Shea Renne

Alex Newell and Bradley Gibson

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Adrienne Warren, Arielle Jacobs and Myles Frost

La Chanze, Arielle Jacobs and Lea Salonga

La Chanze, Arielle Jacobs and Lea Salonga

La Chanze and Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs and Adam Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs and Adam Jacobs

Melody Butiu, Jo Koy and H.E.R.

H.E.R. and Moses Villarama

Clint Ramos and H.E.R.

Jo Koy, Lea Salonga and H.E.R.

H.E.R., Jo Koy and Lea Salonga

Miguel Cervantes and Arielle Jacobs

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, Derek Klena, Ashley Loren and Eric Anderson

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Derek Klena

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Derek Klena

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque

Zoe Jenson, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Hailee Kaleem Wright and Bella Coppola

Carmen Pavlovic and Alex Timbers

Arielle Jacobs and Jose Llana

Arielle Jacobs and Jose Llana

Alex Edelman and Lea Salonga

Clint Ramos, Geena Rocero and Jose Llana

Ainsley Melham and Arielle Jacobs

La Chanze and Amir Arison

La Chanze and Amir Arison

Jeigh Madjus and Justin Levine

Elle Scott and Keenan Scott II

Lea Salonga and Liza Soberano

Arielle Jacobs, Abby Jacobs and Adam Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs, Abby Jacobs. Adam Jacobs and Chris Gouzounis

Lea Salonga and Paolo Montalban

Alex Edelman and Alex Timbers

Dee Jay Aaron Smalls

Nick Adams, Jose Llana and Kyle Brown

Nick Adams and Jose Llana

Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, La Chanze and Adam Jacobs

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad

Nikki M. James and Lear deBessonet

Alex Timbers

H.E.R. and Jo Koy

Lea Salonga, Jo Koy and H.E.R.

Joseph Herbert Jr, H.E.R., Lea Salonga, Jo Koy and Family

H.E.R. aka Gabriella Wilson

H.E.R. and Diana DiMenna

H.E.R. and Diana DiMenna

Clint Ramos, H.E.R., Diana DiMenna and Jose Antonio Vargas

Clint Ramos, H.E.R., Diana DiMenna and Jose Antonio Vargas

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs

Arielle Jacobs and JJ Caruncho

Arielle Jacobs and JJ Caruncho

La Chanze and Alexi Melvin

Arielle Jacobs and Jo Koy

Arielle Jacobs and Jo Koy

Jeigh Madjus and Family

Keenan Scott II and Myles Frost

Danielle Rose Russell and Myles Frost

Laura Ivey and Georgia Stitt

Alex Timbers and Myles Frost

Adrienne Warren and Myles Frost

Adrienne Warren and Myles Frost

Jeff Marx, Andrew Hawkins and Doug Nevin

Adrienne Warren and Arielle Jacobs

Ali Ewoldt, Adam Jacobs and Arielle Jacobs

Jessica Rush, Eric Anderson and Ashley Loren

Jose Llana and Family

Jose Llana and Family

Tara Smith, Charley Swibel, Brian Swibel and Kimberly Grigsby

Daniel Dae Kim and Paolo Montalban

Adam Jacobs and Lea Salonga

Juwan, Adam Jacobs, Arielle Jacobs, Ainsley Melham and Abby Jacobs

Adam Jacobs, Callum Francis, Arielle Jacobs and Ainsley Melham

Juwan, Callum Francis, Arielle Jacobs, Ainsley Melham and Adam Jacobs

Jason Howland and Jose Llana

Jennifer Joel and Jose Llana

Alex Edelman

Arielle Jacobs


