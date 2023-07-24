Photos: Inside the Opening Night Celebration For HERE LIES LOVE

The musical officially opened on Broadway Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre.
Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opened on Broadway Thursday, July 20, at the Broadway Theatre.
Check out photos from the show's opening night celebrations below!
From Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne (concept, music and lyrics) and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim (music), Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party. Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love transforms the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close. While some audience members stand and move with the actors, others enjoy from traditional theater seating. Everyone is close to the action.
The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Arielle Jacobs and H.E.R.
Arielle Jacobs and H.E.R.
Arielle Jacobs, JJ Caruncho and H.E.R.
Van Hughes and Shea Renne
Van Hughes and Shea Renne
Alex Newell and Bradley Gibson
Adrienne Warren, Arielle Jacobs and Myles Frost
La Chanze, Arielle Jacobs and Lea Salonga
La Chanze, Arielle Jacobs and Lea Salonga
Arielle Jacobs and Adam Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs and Adam Jacobs
Melody Butiu, Jo Koy and H.E.R.
H.E.R. and Moses Villarama
Clint Ramos and H.E.R.
Jo Koy, Lea Salonga and H.E.R.
H.E.R., Jo Koy and Lea Salonga
Miguel Cervantes and Arielle Jacobs
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, Derek Klena, Ashley Loren and Eric Anderson
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Derek Klena
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Derek Klena
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque
Zoe Jenson, Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Hailee Kaleem Wright and Bella Coppola
Carmen Pavlovic and Alex Timbers
Clint Ramos, Geena Rocero and Jose Llana
Ainsley Melham and Arielle Jacobs
La Chanze and Amir Arison
La Chanze and Amir Arison
Jeigh Madjus and Justin Levine
Elle Scott and Keenan Scott II
Lea Salonga and Liza Soberano
Arielle Jacobs, Abby Jacobs and Adam Jacobs
Arielle Jacobs, Abby Jacobs. Adam Jacobs and Chris Gouzounis
Lea Salonga and Paolo Montalban
Dee Jay Aaron Smalls
Nick Adams, Jose Llana and Kyle Brown
Nick Adams and Jose Llana
Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, La Chanze and Adam Jacobs
Nikki M. James and Lear deBessonet
H.E.R. and Jo Koy
Lea Salonga, Jo Koy and H.E.R.
Joseph Herbert Jr, H.E.R., Lea Salonga, Jo Koy and Family
H.E.R. aka Gabriella Wilson
H.E.R. and Diana DiMenna
H.E.R. and Diana DiMenna
Clint Ramos, H.E.R., Diana DiMenna and Jose Antonio Vargas
Clint Ramos, H.E.R., Diana DiMenna and Jose Antonio Vargas
Arielle Jacobs and JJ Caruncho
Arielle Jacobs and JJ Caruncho
La Chanze and Alexi Melvin
Arielle Jacobs and Jo Koy
Arielle Jacobs and Jo Koy
Jeigh Madjus and Family
Keenan Scott II and Myles Frost
Danielle Rose Russell and Myles Frost
Laura Ivey and Georgia Stitt
Adrienne Warren and Myles Frost
Adrienne Warren and Myles Frost
Jeff Marx, Andrew Hawkins and Doug Nevin
Adrienne Warren and Arielle Jacobs
Ali Ewoldt, Adam Jacobs and Arielle Jacobs
Jessica Rush, Eric Anderson and Ashley Loren
Jose Llana and Family
Jose Llana and Family
Tara Smith, Charley Swibel, Brian Swibel and Kimberly Grigsby
Daniel Dae Kim and Paolo Montalban
Juwan, Adam Jacobs, Arielle Jacobs, Ainsley Melham and Abby Jacobs
Adam Jacobs, Callum Francis, Arielle Jacobs and Ainsley Melham
Juwan, Callum Francis, Arielle Jacobs, Ainsley Melham and Adam Jacobs
Jennifer Joel and Jose Llana
