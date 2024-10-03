Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of YELLOW FACE

Yellow Face is now running on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre.
The stars aligned at the Todd Haimes Theatre earlier this week to celebrate opening night of Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang.
Directed by Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face features Daniel Dae Kim as “DHH,” Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter/NWOAC,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.”
Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.
Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals below, including special guests Steve Martin, Evan Peters, F. Murray Abraham, LaChanze, and many more.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Anne Stringfield and Steve Martin
Biko Eisen-Martin and Kara Young
Kathryn Layng and David Henry Hwang
Richard Maltby Jr.
Jerry Zaks and Jill Rose
Carolyn McCormick and Byron Jennings
David Henry Hwang and Huang Ruo
Moises Kaufman and Guest
Isabelle Keating
Sean Patrick Smith and Sara Steele
Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert
Michael Greif and Shon Keane
Ali Ahn, Louis Ozawa and Jackie Chung
Sam Pinkleton and Jenny Gersten
Jackson Kim, Mia Rhee and Daniel Kim
Barry Kohn and Brina Kohn
