Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of YELLOW FACE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The stars aligned at the Todd Haimes Theatre earlier this week to celebrate opening night of Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang.

Directed by Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face features Daniel Dae Kim as “DHH,” Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter/NWOAC,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.”

Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.

Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet arrivals below, including special guests Steve Martin, Evan Peters, F. Murray Abraham, LaChanze, and many more.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas