Photos: The Cast of YELLOW FACE Celebrates Opening Night

Yellow Face is now running on Broadway at the Todd Haimes Theatre.
The best of broadway was on hand last week to celebrate opening night of Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration and you can check out photos of the cast after their Broadway bows below!
Directed by Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face features Daniel Dae Kim as “DHH,” Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter/NWOAC,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.”
Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
(L-R Top Row) David Ryan Smith, David Henry Hwang, Leigh Silverman, Daniel Dae Kim, Shannon Tyo, Marinda Anderson, Paul Juhn and Olivia Oguma. (L-R Bottom Row) Ryan Eggold, Francis Jue, Zach Shaffer, Greg Keller and Kevin Del Aguila
David Henry Hwang and Leigh Silverman
Daniel Dae Kim and David Henry Hwang
Daniel Dae Kim and David Henry Hwang
David Henry Hwang, Leigh Silverman and Daniel Dae Kim
David Henry Hwang, Leigh Silverman and Daniel Dae Kim
Ryan Eggold and Daniel Dae Kim
David Ryan Smith
David Ryan Smith
David Ryan Smith, Olivia Oguma, Paul Juhn and Zach Shaffer
Ryan Eggold and Daniel Dae Kim
Ryan Eggold and Daniel Dae Kim
(L-R Top Row) David Ryan Smith, David Henry Hwang, Leigh Silverman, Daniel Dae Kim, Shannon Tyo, Marinda Anderson, Paul Juhn and Olivia Oguma. (L-R Bottom Row) Ryan Eggold, Francis Jue, Zach Shaffer, Greg Keller and Kevin Del Aguila
Signage at The Todd Haimes Theatre
Videos