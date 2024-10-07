Photos: The Cast of YELLOW FACE Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The best of broadway was on hand last week to celebrate opening night of Roundabout Theatre Company's new production of Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the celebration and you can check out photos of the cast after their Broadway bows below!

Directed by Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face features Daniel Dae Kim as “DHH,” Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter/NWOAC,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.”

Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas