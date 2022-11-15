Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala

Only Make Believe was BACK ON BROADWAY for their Annual Gala, hosted by John Oliver of HBO's Emmy Award Winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Only Make Believe creates interactive theatre with children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities. Inspiring joy and imagination, our professional actors engage children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities,

fostering social and emotional growth.



OMB is dedicated to the principle that engaging a child's imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills. Our programming empowers children to explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking, and discover the fun-filled experience

of expressing emotions through interactive theatre.