Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
See photos of John Oliver, Bonnie Milligan, Beth Leavel, Christian Thompson and many more.
Only Make Believe was BACK ON BROADWAY for their Annual Gala, hosted by John Oliver of HBO's Emmy Award Winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
See photos below!
Only Make Believe creates interactive theatre with children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities. Inspiring joy and imagination, our professional actors engage children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities,
fostering social and emotional growth.
OMB is dedicated to the principle that engaging a child's imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills. Our programming empowers children to explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking, and discover the fun-filled experience
of expressing emotions through interactive theatre.
Host John Oliver
Monica Wyche
2022 Founder's Award Honoree Terry Theologides and Family
Kate Abbruzzese and A.J. Shively
Bonnie Milligan and Beth Leavel
Brad Oscar and Kathryn Allison
"Only Make Believe" Board of Directors
Sarah Dearstyne and Lisa Howard
Seth Fradkoff and Sabrina Laufer
Michael Judson Berry
2022 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Collet Reyes
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Andy Karl and Orfeh
Des McAnuff and Andy Karl
Orfeh, Maddie Shea Baldwin, Des McAnuff and Andy Karl
Nikki Kimbrough, Marissa Rosen, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Tim Kodres and Steven Jamail
2022 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Collet Reyes and Family
Director Joe DiPietro
Host John Oliver and Lisa Goldberg
Musical Director Steven Jamail and Director Joe DiPietro
Montego Glover and Host John Oliver
Telly Leung and Host John Oliver
Director Joe DiPietro and Montego Glover
Beth Leavel and Host John Oliver
Alicia Quarles and Host John Oliver
Alicia Quarles, 2022 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Collet Reyes Honoree and Host John Oliver
Bonnie Milligan and Brad Oscar
Host John Oliver and Bonnie Milligan
Orfeh, Bonnie Milligan and Andy Karl
