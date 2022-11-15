Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala

See photos of John Oliver, Bonnie Milligan, Beth Leavel, Christian Thompson and many more.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Only Make Believe was BACK ON BROADWAY for their Annual Gala, hosted by John Oliver of HBO's Emmy Award Winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

See photos below!


Only Make Believe creates interactive theatre with children in hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities. Inspiring joy and imagination, our professional actors engage children with medically fragile conditions and developmental disabilities,
fostering social and emotional growth.


OMB is dedicated to the principle that engaging a child's imagination is a vital part of learning and developing life skills. Our programming empowers children to explore their imagination, engage in critical thinking, and discover the fun-filled experience
of expressing emotions through interactive theatre.

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Host John Oliver

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Host John Oliver

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Host John Oliver

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Beth Leavel

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Beth Leavel

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Diego Prieto and Brad Oscar

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Monica Wyche

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Christian Thompson

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
2022 Founder's Award Honoree Terry Theologides and Family

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Kate Abbruzzese and A.J. Shively

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Telly Leung

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Telly Leung

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Bonnie Milligan and Beth Leavel

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Brad Oscar and Kathryn Allison

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
"Only Make Believe" Board of Directors

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Rob McClure

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Rob McClure

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Rob McClure and Brad Oscar

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Lisa Howard

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Lisa Howard

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Sarah Dearstyne and Lisa Howard

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Montego Glover

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Montego Glover

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Seth Fradkoff and Sabrina Laufer

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Alicia Quarles

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Alicia Quarles

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Dea Julien

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Michael Judson Berry

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
2022 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Collet Reyes

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Orfeh and Andy Karl

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Andy Karl and Orfeh

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Des McAnuff and Andy Karl

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Orfeh, Maddie Shea Baldwin, Des McAnuff and Andy Karl

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Nikki Kimbrough, Marissa Rosen, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Tim Kodres and Steven Jamail

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Nikki Kimbrough, Marissa Rosen, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Tim Kodres and Steven Jamail

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
2022 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Collet Reyes and Family

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Director Joe DiPietro

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Host John Oliver and Lisa Goldberg

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Alyssa May Gold

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Alyssa May Gold

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Ryan Duncan

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Ryan Duncan

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Host John Oliver

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Host John Oliver

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Musical Director Steven Jamail and Director Joe DiPietro

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Montego Glover and Host John Oliver

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Telly Leung and Host John Oliver

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Director Joe DiPietro and Montego Glover

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Beth Leavel and Host John Oliver

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Alicia Quarles and Host John Oliver

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Alicia Quarles, 2022 Clay Stefanki Award Recipient Collet Reyes Honoree and Host John Oliver

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Bonnie Milligan and Brad Oscar

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Host John Oliver and Bonnie Milligan

Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Only Make Believe BACK ON BROADWAY Gala
Orfeh, Bonnie Milligan and Andy Karl



Related Stories

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of the New Group's EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBINGPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of the New Group's EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING
November 15, 2022

The New Group is now presenting their 2022-23 Season opener: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, by Will Arbery and directed by Danya Taymor. The New York premiere of this play about climate and change features Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager, Ken Leung, and Rachel Sachnoff. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet here!
Photos: Mike Birbiglia Takes a Bow at THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opening NightPhotos: Mike Birbiglia Takes a Bow at THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL Opening Night
November 14, 2022

See photos of Mike Birbiglia at opening night curtain call of Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool on Broadway.
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE MUSEUM OF BROADWAYPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE MUSEUM OF BROADWAY
November 14, 2022

The Museum of Broadway officially opened yesterday, November 13, ahead of its official public opening tomorrow. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet event here! Among the stars in attendance were Shoshana Bean, Jason Robert Brown, Jane Krakowski, Anthony Rapp, Telly Leung, and many more!
Photos: On the Red Carpet at THE LION KING 25th Anniversary CelebrationPhotos: On the Red Carpet at THE LION KING 25th Anniversary Celebration
November 14, 2022

The Lion King celebrated its 25th anniversary last night, Sunday, November 13th and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet here!
Photos: The Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBOPhotos: The Stars Walk the Red Carpet at Opening Night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO
November 11, 2022

Check out photos of the stars arriving on the red carpet at Kimberly Akimbo! Kimberly Akimbo celebrated its opening night at the Booth Theatre last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big celebration of this great musical adventure!