Broadway Veteran James Earl Jones Passes Away at 93

Legendary stage and screen star James Earl Jones, whose iconic voice and distinguished career spanned over seven decades in film, theater, and television, has passed away at the age of 93. He passed away the morning of September 9, 2024.

Born on January 17, 1931 in Arkabutla, Mississippi, Jones's career in acting began after he graduated from the University of Michigan where he studied drama. Over the years, he became renowned for his deep, resonant voice and commanding presence, which earned him critical acclaim and a place in the hearts of audiences around the world.

Perhaps best known for providing the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars series, a role that made him an integral part of one of the most enduring franchises in cinematic history, Jones's influence extended far beyond the galaxies of Star Wars. His portrayal of characters across a range of genres showcased his versatility and depth as an actor.

James Earl Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957 and has won Tony Awards for the Broadway productions of The Great White Hope and Fences; a Tony nomination for On Golden Pond; Drama Desk Awards for Othello, Les Blancs, Hamlet, The Cherry Orchard and Fences; Obie Awards for Clandestine on the Morning Line, The Apple, Moon on a Rainbow Shawl and Baal; a Theatre World Award for Moon on a Rainbow Shawl; the Los Angeles Critics Circle Award for Fences; and an Olivier Award nomination for his portrayal of Big Daddy in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in London.

Additional theatre credits include Cat on a Hot Tin Roof on Broadway, Paul Robeson, The Iceman Cometh, Of Mice and Men and most recently the Broadway and London productions of Driving Miss Daisy.

Speaking on working in the theater in an interview, Jones said "I was as content Off-Broadway as I was in a big Hollywood movie, and, I just try to be content wherever I am, you know."

James Earl Jones was honored with an Honorary Academy Award in 2011. He also received a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Great American Documents. His television achievements include two Primetime Emmy Awards: one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Gabriel's Fire and another for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for Heat Wave.