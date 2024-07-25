BROADWAY BARKS Announces Celebrity And Shelter Participants

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BROADWAY BARKS has announced celebrity participants for its 26th annual dog and cat adoption event on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024 in Shubert Alley.

The animal adoption event begins at 3:00 p.m.with a “meet and greet” of all adoptable pets; 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars for the celebrity presentations. Shubert Alley is located between West 44th and 45th Streets, and between Broadway and Eighth Avenues in the heart of New York City's Theater District.

This star-studded dog and cat adoption event hosted by Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits New York City area animal rescue groups. The event is free and open to the public.

The afternoon will feature the following celebrities of the stage who use their star power to help find loving homes for adoptable animals from 25 participating rescue groups and shelters.

Celebrity participants include:

Eric Anderson (The Great Gatsby)

Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet)

Jeannette Bayardelle (& Juliet)

Shoshana Bean (Hell's Kitchen)

Dan Berry (The Outsiders)

Maya Boyd (& Juliet)

Stan Brown (Water for Elephants)

Andréa Burns (The Notebook The Musical)

Andrew R. Butler (Stereophonic)

John Cardoza (The Notebook The Musical)

Gabriela Carrillo (Six)

Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo)

Jenn Colella (Suffs)

Joe De Paul (Water for Elephants)

Olivia Donalson (Six)

Gregg Edelman (Water for Elephants)

Jordan Fisher (Hadestown)

Jasmine Forsberg (Six)

Sara Gettelfinger (Water for Elephants)

Dorian Harewood (The Notebook The Musical)

Nikki M. James (Suffs)

Jeremy Jordan (The Great Gatsby)

Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders)

Storm Lever (Six)

Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants)

Wade McCollum (Water for Elephants)

Paul Alexander Nolan (Water for Elephants)

Brad Oscar (Wicked)

Emma Pittman (The Outsiders)

Maryann Plunkett (The Notebook The Musical)

Eddie Redmayne (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)

Jelani Remy (Back to the Future)

Didi Romero (Six)

Adi Roy (Aladdin)

Austin Scott (& Juliet)

Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her)

Jennifer Simard (Death Becomes Her)

Emily Skinner (Suffs)

Steven Skybell (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club)

Alexandra Socha (Wicked)

Dennis Stowe (Aladdin)

Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet)

Paulo Szot (& Juliet)

Jordan Tyson (The Notebook The Musical)

Michael Urie (Once Upon a Mattress)

Ben Jackson Walker (& Juliet)

Khaila Wilcoxon (Six)

Betsy Wolfe (& Juliet)

Joy Woods (The Notebook The Musical

(Subject to change)

Proceeds from the event benefit the participating shelters and rescue groups:

1 Love 4 Animals

Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue

Adopt A Boxer Rescue

Animal Care Centers of NYC

Anjellicle Cats Rescue

Best Friends Animal Society

Bideawee

Bobbi and the Strays

City Critters

Francis's Friends

Hearts & Bones Rescue

Husky House

Linda's Cat Assistance

Little Shelter

Long Island Bulldog Rescue

Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League

Muddy Paws Rescue

North Shore Animal League

Pet ResQ Inc.

Save Kitty Foundation

Second Chance Rescue

SPCA of Westchester

Urban Cat League

Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue

About Broadway Barks

Broadway Barks co-founded by Mary Tyler Moore and Bernadette Peters in 1998 has become New York City's premiere animal adoption event. More than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes. For more information about Broadway Barks please visit: broadwaybarks.org.

About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people affected by HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States. The support helps provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the largest single financial supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, the HIV/AIDS Initiative and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares provides annual grants to more than 450 HIV/AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. At times of crisis, Broadway Cares also awards one-time humanitarian grants to provide emergency aid across the U.S. and around the world. For more information about Broadway Cares, please visit: broadwaycares.org.