Video: Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age and We're Not Upset About It...

"I feel like my entire life is not acting my age. I really do! I sometimes have to give myself a little talking to," joked Alan Cumming on the red carpet for his new show, appropriately titled Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age. "But I advocate not acting your age! Because acting your age is allowing other people to dictate to you how to live."

Cumming, fresh off his hosting gig on Peacock’s The Traitors, returns to Broadway with his solo show, which arrived on Broadway last night, March 11, and returns for an encore performance on March 25.

"I love doing these concert-type shows under an umbrella theme. A couple of years ago, I was doing a play, Daddy, and I had to be naked. I was so shocked by the response to my nudity as a man in my late 50s. I thought it was really fascinating. I thought, 'Well, what should I look like?' It made me think more and more about aging and what's 'age-appropriate.'"

In this video, watch as Alan chats more about the new show and welcomes celebrity guests, including Jane Krakowski, Peppermint, Patrick Page, Paige Davis, Billie Jean King, and more!