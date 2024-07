Video: J. Harrison Ghee Performs 'Let There Be Light' from MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch J. Harrison Ghee perform 'Let There Be Light' from the Goodman's Theatre world premiere of Garden of Good and Evil, the stage musical adaptation of John Berendt’s iconic non-fiction book brought to life by creators MacArthur “Genius” Grantee Taylor Mac (book), Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) with choreography by Tanya Birl-Torres.

Tony Award winner Rob Ashford directs a cast led by Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee as The Lady Chablis,Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams, and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes.

Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil—which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—John Berendt’s 1994 blockbuster non-fiction book, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on the New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks—becomes a seductive new musical.